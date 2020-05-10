CougsDaily
BYU Football Target Dallin Havea Has Multiple Connections to the Program

Casey Lundquist

Dallin Havea is a BYU prospect out of Provo High School. Dallin's brother, Drason, signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. Havea is an athlete that plays both sides of the ball for Provo. He is a three-star recruit on 247 sports with offers from BYU, Utah, Utah State, Colorado State, and Air Force. I caught up with him to get an update on his recruitment.

Havea's versatility stands out on film. Within the first minute of his highlights, you can watch him taking a hand off out of the backfield, catching a touchdown at Wide Reciever, intercepting a pass at safety, sacking the Quarterback coming off the edge, and pancaking a blitzing Linebacker in pass protection. 

Havea has multiple connections to BYU. His brother Drason will suit up for the Cougars after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His brother isn't his only connection to BYU; Dallin attends the same ward as BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake and would frequently see Kalani at church on Sundays before COVID-19 forced weekly church meetings to stop.

For Havea, BYU is unique "because it's a church school...there's not many schools where you can grow physically, intellectually, and spiritually." He also noted that the "coaching staff is unique at BYU. You can see [the connection] the coaches have with each of their players." 

Havea is keeping his options open and he plans to make his decision "anytime after the season." He tells Sports Illustrated that Utah State and Colorado State are contacting him the most.

As things currently stand, I like BYU's chances to land Havea. Schools like Colorado State and Utah State can't be written off, but I like where BYU stands. Havea is still receiving offers - he received another offer from Air Force as recently as this week. BYU will have to continue their pursuit to land Havea as things will get even more competitive, especially if Utah turns up the pressure.

