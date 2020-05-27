BYU Football Target Jaxson Dart on Receiving a BYU Offer

Click here to watch the second half of this interview with Jaxson Dart.

BYU Football extended an offer to the first QB in the 2021 class - Jaxson Dart. Dart played his first three years of high school football at Roy High School before transferring to Corner Canyon where he will play his Senior season. I had a chance to catch up with Dart and get and update on his recruitment.

On Receiving an Offer from BYU:

"It was awesome. I felt like it was a year in the making. I was able to attend their summer camp last year and felt like I performed really well especially against other Quarterbacks who had P5 offers at the time. I was able grow a great relationship with the coaching staff, especially coach Aaron Roderick. I was actually on a fishing trip when I got the call so it was really cool. I'm fired up and stoked about the opportunity."

On His Conversation with Coach Roderick

"It was pretty brief. We had a really good conversation on Monday...we were just discussing the QB room, the offense at BYU, and what they're going to implement in the future. He was basically telling me that he feels like I could be a great asset in their offense and that I fit all the criteria they want in a Quarterback. It was really cool."

Other Schools He Hears From

"I got most of my offers last week, it was a crazy week for sure. Louisiana was the first. So Louisiana, Yale, Penn, and other schools from the Mountain West and the PAC12."

What Makes BYU Unique

"BYU was unique because it was my first offer on the West side of the country. It's close to home. I'm good friends with Zach Wilson - we train with the same guys so I've grown a good relationship with him. We've had great conversations about BYU and the things he loves and he thinks I would be a great fit there. I think the biggest thing is that it's close to home. My home state and somewhere that I I've always felt I would be able to fit in and be a part of BYU nation."

