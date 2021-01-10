BYU Football Target Stanley Raass Updates His Recruitment

BYU prioritized in-state recruiting in the 2021 class and it paid off when the Cougars signed players like Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, and John Henry Daley during the early signing period. Recruiting top in-state players will continue to be a priority for BYU, and the Cougars have already identified some of their top in-state targets in future classes. Earlier this week, we highlighted 2023 defensive back Smith Snowden. Smith isn't the only 2023 Skyridge target for BYU. His teammate, Stanley Raass, has an early offer from the Cougars. I had a chance to catch up with Stanley and get an update on his recruitment.

Raass plays both offensive and defensive line for Skyridge. He tells me that most schools, including BYU, are recruiting him as a defensive lineman. He holds early offers from BYU, Washington State, and Oregon State. Raass tells me that BYU is the school that contacts him the most. You can watch his sophmore highlights below:

On which factors will be the most important his decision, Raass said, "First off, I absolutely value my education. Second, I value a good atmosphere from the school I’m at."

Stanley has a few family members he can turn to for recruiting advice. His older brother Ioholani signed with UCLA as part of the 2020 signing class. His brother tells him to "keep working in the weight room, on the field, and especially in the classroom." His Dad is John Raass who played defensive line for BYU from 1993-1995. John grew up with Ed Lamb and he is also close with Kalani Sitake and Ilaisa Tuiaki.

There are still a few years until Stanley will sign his letter of intent, but BYU is in a good position in the early going.

