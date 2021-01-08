BYU Football Target Smith Snowden Updates His Recruitment

BYU prioritized in-state recruiting in the 2021 class and it paid off when the Cougars signed players like Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, and John Henry Daley during the early signing period. Recruiting top in-state players will continue to be a priority for BYU, and the Cougars have already identified some of their top in-state targets in future classes. One of those players is Smith Snowden who will graduate in 2023.

Smith is a defensive back prospect and the son of former BYU Running Back, Will Snowden. Smith has early offers from BYU, Utah, Washington State, and Weber State. He also hears from Oregon State. I had a chance to catch up with Smith to get an update on his recruitment.

Of all the schools that have reached out thus far, Smith tells me he hears from Oregon State and BYU the most. Coach Gilford is Snowden's primary recruiter - BYU likes Snowden's speed, work ethic, and technique. Smith has the capability of becoming one of the top recruits in the state of Utah by the time he graduates.

During his sophmore season, Snowden had six interceptions. You can check out his sophmore film here:

Smith's father, Will Snowden, played for BYU from 1996 - 2000. In his career at BYU, he ran for 203 yards on 51 rushing attempts. (BYU Athletics) Will is the founder of Alpha Recruits which is a recruiting service that connects football prospects with football coaches.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI