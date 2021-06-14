Family ties have played a major role in BYU's recruiting success over the last few recruiting cycles.

Family ties have played a major role in BYU's recruiting success over the last few recruiting cycles. In 2021, BYU signees Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, John Henry Daley, Bentley Redden, Nathan Hoke, Kyson Hall, Dallin Havea, Kyson Hall, Jovesa Damuni, Ricky Wolfgramm, and Quenton Rice had family ties to the program. The 2020 class was similar, signees like Josh Wilson, Petey Tuipulotu, Tate Romney, Logan Pili, Preston Rex, and Ace Kaufusi also had family ties to BYU.

That trend will not stop with the 2021 class - BYU will continue to leverage those family connections in future recruiting classes. Here are some BYU targets with family ties to the program.



Author note: This list is not meant to be comprehensive - it excludes targets that haven't received scholarship offers from BYU. There could also be more family connections that aren't in my notes.

2022 Class

Noah Moeaki - BYU Commit

Noah is the son a John Moeaki who played for BYU in 1994.

Micah Wilson - BYU Commit

Micah is the younger brother of former BYU QB Zach Wilson and current BYU linebacker Josh Wilson.

Maika Kaufusi - BYU Commit

Maika has various family ties to the program. Most notably, he is the younger brother of BYU linebackers Isaiah Kaufusi and Jackson Kaufusi.

Dominique & Marcus McKenzie - BYU Target

Dominique and Marcus McKenzie are identical twins. They are the sons of former BYU great running back Brian McKenzie.

Christian Pilimai - BYU Target

Christian's older brother is Alema Pilima. Alema currently plays defensive end for BYU.

Aaron Jones - BYU Target

Aaron's father Chris Jones played for BYU in the late 90's.

Brooks Jones - BYU Target

Brooks' older brother Dean is a freshman defensive back at BYU.

Joe Brown - BYU Target

Joe Brown received a BYU offer this week. Joe is the younger brother of former BYU offensive lineman Terrence Brown.

2023 Class

We are still months away from the 2022 signing day. However, it's never too early to look at BYU's 2023 prospects. On paper, the 2023 class has the potential to be a great one for BYU.

Spencer Fano - BYU Target

Spencer Fano is the younger brother of BYU signee Logan Fano. Spencer is already a four-star recruit with offers from across the country.

Walker Lyons - BYU Target

Walker Lyons is on his way to being one of the highest-rated tight ends in the country. He is already a four-star tight end with offers from some of the biggest schools in the country. His Dad, Tim Lyons, was a defensive back for BYU from 1996-1997.

Smith Snowden - BYU Target

Smith is the son of former BYU running back Will Snowden. Smith is another player that could reach four-star status by the time he signs with his school of choice.

Mateaki Helu - BYU Target

Mateaki holds early offers from BYU, Baylor, and Utah State. Mateaki is the younger brother of 2020 BYU signee Nukuluve Helu.

Siale Esera - BYU Target

Siale is a linebacker/defensive lineman out of Timpview High School who already holds offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, BYU, Oregon State, USC, Utah, Utah State, and Virginia. His Dad Peter is the Director of Executive Services at BYU.

Leonard Ah You - BYU Target

Leonard's last name should sound familiar to BYU fans - Leonard is related to BYU defensive back Chaz Ah You and BYU director of recruiting Jasen Ah You. Leonard's father, Miki Ah You Jr., is Jasen's first cousin. Jasen and Chaz are not the only connections Leonard has to the BYU football program. His uncle Kingsley Ah You played defensive back for BYU from 1992-1993, and his uncle Harland Ah You played defensive line for BYU from 1995-1997.

Liona Lefau - BYU Target

Liona is a four-star LB with offers from across the country. He has cousins that have either attended or are currently attending BYU.

Brock Fonoimoana - BYU Target

Fonoimoana has multiple connections to BYU. In fact, that might be an understatement. His Dad grew up on the same street as Jack Damuni, BYU's Executive Coordinator of On-campus Recruiting. His Dad is distant cousins with Director of Recruiting Jasen Ah You.

In addition, Fonoimoana is the cousin of current BYU players Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, Mufi Hunt, Chaz Ah You, and Ace Kaufusi. He is also related to fellow BYU targets Stanley Raass and Leonard Ah You, but the connections to BYU don't stop there.

His aunt is Val Cravens Anae who was an All-American basketball player at BYU. "My Aunty Rachel Meredith and cousin Malia Nawahine also played at BYU," Fonoimoana explained. Finally, his grandfather's brother is Jack Cravens, who played both basketball and baseball for the Cougars in the 1950's.

Stanley Raass - BYU Target

Stanley is son of former Cougar John Rass. He is also the younger brother of Ioholani Raass who was recruited by BYU during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Ioholani eventually signed with UCLA, but he recently entered the transfer portal and has been on BYU's radar.

2024 Class

Dallin Johnson - BYU Commit

Johnson committed to BYU on Saturday. His grandpa is Brent Johnson was a kicker for BYU in 1978 and 1979 when the Cougars won back-to-back WAC championships.

Isaac Wilson - BYU Target

Isaac is the younger brother of former BYU QB Zach Wilson, current BYU LB Josh Wilson, and current BYU commit Micah Wilson. Wilson is a star in the making at quarterback.

Tei Nacua - BYU Target

Tei is the younger brother of Kai, Puka, and Samson. Tei will likely be a nother highly-touted recruit by the time he signs with his school of choice.

DeVon Rice - BYU Target

DeVon received an offer from BYU last week. He is the younger brother of 2021 signee Quenton Rice, and the son of former BYU great DB Rodney Rice.

