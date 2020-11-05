BYU Football: Top 10 Plays from September & October

BYU is 7-0 and ranked #9 in the AP poll. Here are the top 10 plays from September and October. Let me know if I missed one in the comment section!

10. Wilson to Romney on 3rd & long

BYU faced an early third down against Western Kentucky. Zach Wilson connected with Gunner Romney (who was coming off a hamstring injury) deep downfield. The throw was right on target and Romney made a great play on the ball to put the Cougars in scoring position.

9. Troy Warner first career interception

After forcing a turnover on downs, Louisiana Tech was in position to take their first lead of the game. Troy Warner had other plans - Warner got his first career interception in a BYU uniform and changed the game. BYU would go on to win 45-14.

8. Play action to Gunner Romney

After converting a first down on fourth down, BYU ran a play action skinny post from the Troy 42 yard line. Wilson threw a great ball and Gunner Romney extended to make the grab at the goal line.

7. Neil Pau'u toe tap

BYU beat UTSA 27-20 in the closest game of BYU's young season. On a fourth down early in the game, Zach Wilson connected with Neil Pau'u in the corner of the endzone and Pau'u tapped his toe inbounds for the touchdown.

6. The "Zac Sack"

Unfortunately, I wasn't able to find great footage of Zac Dawe's sack against Houston for the video. But Zac Dawe's sack against Houston was one of the most pivotal moments of the season so far. BYU's defense had struggled to consistently stop Houston and was trying to hold onto a 29-26 lead. On third down, Zac Dawe sacked Clayton Tune and forced a punt.

5. Isaiah Kaufusi house call

Isaiah Kaufusi told members of the BYU football program that he would score a touchdown against Texas State. Kaufusi was a man of his word - he intercepted an ill-advised pass and returned it for a touchdown.

4. First play touchdown

On BYU's first offensive play against Houston, Zach Wilson connected with Dax Milne for a 78-yard touchdown.

3. BYU calls "Chiefs"

Trailing 21-26 in the fourth quarter, BYU dialed up "Chiefs" - a shovel pass to Masen Wake in the redzone. The play was executed to perfection and gave BYU a lead. Even Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes took note of the well-executed play.

2. Dax Milne takes a bow

Credit: BYU Photo

In a ridiculous display of arm talent, Zach Wilson rolled to his right and found Dax Milne open on the opposite side of the field. The ball traveled approximately 60 yards in the air.

1. Zach Wilson and Dax Milne put Houston away

Leading 29-26 in the fourth quarter, BYU could have been conservative on third and fifteen deep inside Houston territory. Instead, Wilson found Milne on a "sluggo" route in the corner of the endzone and put the game out of reach.