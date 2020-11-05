SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football: Top 10 Plays from September & October

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 7-0 and ranked #9 in the AP poll. Here are the top 10 plays from September and October. Let me know if I missed one in the comment section!

10. Wilson to Romney on 3rd & long

BYU faced an early third down against Western Kentucky. Zach Wilson connected with Gunner Romney (who was coming off a hamstring injury) deep downfield. The throw was right on target and Romney made a great play on the ball to put the Cougars in scoring position.

9. Troy Warner first career interception

USATSI_15015524_168390393_lowres

After forcing a turnover on downs, Louisiana Tech was in position to take their first lead of the game. Troy Warner had other plans - Warner got his first career interception in a BYU uniform and changed the game. BYU would go on to win 45-14.

8. Play action to Gunner Romney

After converting a first down on fourth down, BYU ran a play action skinny post from the Troy 42 yard line. Wilson threw a great ball and Gunner Romney extended to make the grab at the goal line. 

7. Neil Pau'u toe tap

BYU beat UTSA 27-20 in the closest game of BYU's young season. On a fourth down early in the game, Zach Wilson connected with Neil Pau'u in the corner of the endzone and Pau'u tapped his toe inbounds for the touchdown.

6. The "Zac Sack"

Unfortunately, I wasn't able to find great footage of Zac Dawe's sack against Houston for the video. But Zac Dawe's sack against Houston was one of the most pivotal moments of the season so far. BYU's defense had struggled to consistently stop Houston and was trying to hold onto a 29-26 lead. On third down, Zac Dawe sacked Clayton Tune and forced a punt.

5. Isaiah Kaufusi house call

Isaiah Kaufusi told members of the BYU football program that he would score a touchdown against Texas State. Kaufusi was a man of his word - he intercepted an ill-advised pass and returned it for a touchdown.

4. First play touchdown

On BYU's first offensive play against Houston, Zach Wilson connected with Dax Milne for a 78-yard touchdown.

3. BYU calls "Chiefs"

Trailing 21-26 in the fourth quarter, BYU dialed up "Chiefs" - a shovel pass to Masen Wake in the redzone. The play was executed to perfection and gave BYU a lead. Even Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes took note of the well-executed play. 

2. Dax Milne takes a bow

Dax Milne
Credit: BYU Photo

In a ridiculous display of arm talent, Zach Wilson rolled to his right and found Dax Milne open on the opposite side of the field. The ball traveled approximately 60 yards in the air.

1. Zach Wilson and Dax Milne put Houston away

Leading 29-26 in the fourth quarter, BYU could have been conservative on third and fifteen deep inside Houston territory. Instead, Wilson found Milne on a "sluggo" route in the corner of the endzone and put the game out of reach. 

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How BYU Football Can Make Moves in the AP Poll: Week Ten

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: NFL Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has shot up NFL draft boards this season - we take a look at the latest NFL mock drafts.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Get to Know BYU Football Commit Lamese Patterson

Lamese Patterson is an athlete out of California who committed to BYU as a PWO.

Casey Lundquist

Relive BYU Football's 7-0 Start Before Matchup against Boise State

Watch highlights from BYU's undefeated start to the 2020 season.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Main Storylines Ahead of BYU-Boise State

There are plenty of storylines heading into BYU-Boise State on Friday night.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Current Bowl Projections after 7-0 Start

A few national analysts like BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: OL Trey Bishop Commits to BYU While on Mission

Trey Bishop is currently serving a mission in Brazil.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against Boise State

BYU equipment teased the Cougars' uniform combination against Boise State.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Boise State

BYU released their official depth chart against Boise State.

Casey Lundquist

Staff Predictions: BYU-Western Kentucky

Our staff picks BYU-Western Kentucky on Halloween

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist