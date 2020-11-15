SI.com
BYU Football: Troy Warner Talks Relationship with Brother Fred Warner

Casey Lundquist

Heading into the 2018 NFL Draft, Middle Linebacker wasn't necessarily a need for the San Francisco 49ers. Just one year prior, the 49ers used their first round draft pick on Reuben Foster from Alabama. Nevertheless, the 49ers saw potential in Fred Warner and selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. A few years later, Fred Warner is one of the best middle linebackers in the NFL. In fact, Aaron Rodgers thinks Fred Warner is the very best in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Fred's younger brother Troy Warner is having a breakout season for BYU. Troy, who is finally healthy after dealing with a foot injury since 2017, has two interceptions and 22 total tackles this season.

While both are having excellent seasons, Troy joined a local San Francisco news station to talk about his relationship with Fred and his decision to come to BYU. You can watch the full interview here:

Troy dreamed of playing college football with Fred. However, Troy was committed to Oregon while Fred was a freshman at BYU. After "seeing the success [Fred] had early on at BYU," Troy decommitted from Oregon and committed to BYU. Troy noted that playing with his brother was a "major factor in [him] going to BYU."

