BYU Football: Week 15 Cheering Guide

BYU came in at #14 in the first College Football Playoff rankings - six spots lower than their AP ranking over the last three weeks. They were ranked #13 in the second edition of the CFP rankings. BYU's ranking even surprised national analysts. No. 13 is not high enough to earn them a NY6 at-large bid meaning BYU will need help over the next few weeks to keep their dreams of a NY6 bowl alive. Here is the week 15 cheering guide for BYU fans:

First and foremost, BYU will need to handle their business and continue to win. BYU's hopes of a NY6 bowl will evaporate they lose to Coastal Carolina.

Friday, December 4

#25 Louisiana over Appalachian State

8:30 PM (ET) on ESPN

Why would it help BYU if #25 Louisiana beat App State? Coastal Carolina would become BYU's best win if they beat the Chanticleers on Saturday. Coastal Carolina beat Louisiana earlier this year and the Chanticleers' will face Louisiana again in the Sun Belt championship. If Louisiana is stays ranked then Coastal Carolina will have an opportunity to take down a top 25 team in a few weeks.

Saturday, December 5

TCU over #15 Oklahoma State

12:00 PM (ET) on ESPN2

#15 Oklahoma State is still a threat to leapfrog BYU in the CFP rankings.

Auburn over #5 Texas A & M

12:00 PM (ET) on ESPN

Texas A & M has a 47% chance to beat Auburn on Saturday according to ESPN FPI. Texas A & M had some struggles on offense last week against LSU. A Texas A & M loss could potentially drop the Aggies below BYU in the CFP rankings. However, that is unlikely given the first two rankings.

#4 Ohio State over Michigan State

12:00 PM (ET) on ABC

Why should BYU fans cheer on Ohio State? Michigan State has been a bad football team this season, but they took down #8 Northwestern last week which put Northwestern just behind BYU in the CFP rankings. If Michigan State upset Ohio State, it would turn Northwestern's loss into a "qualify loss" and the committee might just move Northwestern in front of BYU by season's end.

Syracuse over #2 Notre Dame

2:30 PM (ET) on NBC

BYU would benefit if only one ACC team went to the College Football Playoff.

Tennessee over #6 Florida

3:30 PM (ET) on CBS

If Florida loses to Tennessee, they could drop below BYU with a third loss against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Navy over #24 Tulsa

3:30 PM (ET) on ESPN2

A Navy win would boost BYU's resume.

Illinois over #19 Iowa

3:30 PM (ET) on FS1

#19 Iowa is still a threat to leapfrog BYU in the CFP rankings. The Hawkeyes will have the opportunity for two quality wins over ranked teams in the next few weeks. It's worth noting that the CFP committee chair is Gary Barta who is also the AD at Iowa. Iowa will be given every benefit of the doubt by the CFP committee.

#16 Wisconsin over #12 Indiana

3:30 PM (ET) on ABC

BYU will be competing against Indiana for an at-large bid if Ohio State wins the Big Ten.

West Virginia over #9 Iowa State

3:30 PM (ET) on ESPN

BYU is not really competing against Iowa State for a NY6 spot. However, it is annoying to see so many two-loss teams ranked ahead of the Cougars. The more havoc in the Big 12 the better for BYU.

Stanford over #22 Washington

4:00 PM (ET) on Fox

BYU is not competing against the PAC-12 champion for a spot in the NY6. However, they could be competing against the eventual PAC-12 runner-up. BYU needs the PAC-12 runner-up to have at least one loss heading into the PAC-12 championship game.

#13 BYU over #18 Coastal Carolina

5:30 PM (ET) on ESPNU

This one is obvious :).

San Diego State over Colorado State

7:00 PM (ET) on CBSSN

BYU wants SDSU to have a winning record heading into LES next Saturday.

Arizona over Colorado

7:00 PM (ET) on FS1

Arizona over Colorado

7:00 PM (ET) on FS1

Virginia Tech over #3 Clemson

7:30 PM (ET) on ABC

Virginia Tech over #3 Clemson

7:30 PM (ET) on ABC

Duke over #10 Miami

8:00 PM (ET) on ACCN

BYU is not currently competing against Miami for a NY6 spot. They could, however, if Notre Dame or Clemson misses the playoff. A Miami loss doesn't hurt BYU, but it could help them later on.

Baylor over #11 Oklahoma

7:30 PM (ET) on ABC

BYU is not really competing against Oklahoma for a NY6 spot. However, it is annoying to see so many two-loss teams ranked ahead of the Cougars. The more havoc in the Big 12 the better for BYU.

Sunday, December 6

Washington State over #20 USC

12:00 PM (ET) on ESPN2

Washington State over #20 USC

12:00 PM (ET) on ESPN2