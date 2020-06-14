CougsDaily
BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 6/14/2019

Casey Lundquist

Welcome to the third edition of the weekly recruiting recap. Here at CougsDaily, we spend a lot of time covering recruiting. Recruiting is a wild game that changes by the day. This is the easiest and most accurate way to get a recap of BYU recruiting each week. Let's get started!

You can read the recruiting recaps from prior weeks here:

Weekly Recruiting Recap 5/31/20

Weekly Recruiting Recap 6/7/20

Decision Timelines

Bentley Redden BYU Football San Clemente

I caught up with Bentley Redden this week. He tells me that he still plans on making his college decision before the season starts. He also tells me that the same schools are reaching out making this a four-way race between BYU, Virginia, Arizona State, and Tennessee. Bentley's Dad, Matt Redden, played for BYU in the early 90's. I like where BYU sits here but this one is far from over. BYU would be ecstatic to land Redden's services. 

Narrowing Lists

At this point of the recruiting cycle, recruits with a lot of offers begin to narrow their lists and focus on their top schools. 

Logan Fano will release his top ten this week on his birthday, June 18th. I would be shocked if BYU didn't make the cut for Fano.

Elia Migao will release his top schools soon. Depending on the size of Migao's list, BYU might be left on the outside looking in. BYU could also move on after they landed Weston Jones last week. Like Migao, Jones projects as an interior offensive lineman. BYU will continue to pursue Kingsley Suamataia and Kimo Makaneole who both project as Tackles. 

Isaac Vaha was planning on releasing his top ten in June. Vaha told me this week that he will likely delay that decision until he can get on campuses for visits. Vaha grew up as a BYU fan which can only help their chances.

Offers

BYU didn't extend any new offers this week.

