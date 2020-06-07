CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 6/7/2019

Casey Lundquist

Welcome to the second edition of the weekly recruiting recap. Here at CougsDaily, we spend a lot of time covering recruiting. Recruiting is a wild game that changes by the day. This is the easiest and most accurate way to get a recap of BYU recruiting each week. Let's get started!

New Commit

In our recap last week, I mentioned that BYU was expecting another commitment soon. One week later, BYU received a new commitment from Weston Jones. Jones picked the Cougars over schools like Virginia, Iowa State, and Indiana among others. Jones becomes the fourth commit in the 2021 class alongside Raider Damuni, Kyson Hall, and Ricky Wolfgramm. Tevita Mafileo is no longer a BYU commit.

Narrowing Lists

At this point of the recruiting cycle, recruits with a lot of offers begin to narrow their lists and focus on their top schools. Three BYU targets announced that they will be narrowing down their lists soon:

Logan Fano will release his top ten on his birthday, June 18th. I would be shocked if BYU didn't make the cut for Fano.

Isaac Vaha will release his top ten in June. Vaha is hard to read, but I would also be surprised if BYU didn't make the cut for Vaha.

Elia Migao will release his top schools soon. Depending on the size of Migao's list, BYU might be on the outside looking in.

Offers

BYU didn't extend any new offers this week.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Things Caleb Lohner Would Bring to BYU Basketball

Caleb Lohner signed with Utah as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Reports surfaced yesterday that Lohner asked to be released from his NLI to play for BYU.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

A Look at BYU Football's Pipeline at Offensive Line

A look at the players who are set to join to join the program over the next few years

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Petey Tuipulotu Will Play With Both Brothers for First Time at BYU

Petey Tuipulotu will be one of three Tuipulotu brothers on the 2020 roster.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Bruce Garrett on Adjusting to a New Offensive Scheme

Bruce Garrett is a BYU Football signee who will arrive in Provo in a few weeks.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Bruce Garrett Wants to Build a Career at BYU

Bruce Garrett is a BYU Football signee who will arrive in Provo in a few weeks

Casey Lundquist

Caleb Lohner Wants to Flip to BYU

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: The Case for Zach Wilson at Quarterback

BYU Football returns three Quarterbacks who have game experience. Here is the case for Zach Wilson to be the starting Quarterback.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football 2020 Schedule: A Brief History of 2020 Matchups

BYU will play some familiar and unfamiliar faces during the 2020 season. Catch the full history of match-ups with 2020 foes here.

Max Clark

BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 4 - Uriah Leiataua

This is the continuation of a series where we'll countdown 10 BYU Football players that are primed for a breakout season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Icecougar

Breaking: OL Weston Jones Commits to BYU Football

Weston Jones is an OL from Michigan with multiple P5 offers

Casey Lundquist

by

punters