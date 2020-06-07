BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 6/7/2019

Welcome to the second edition of the weekly recruiting recap. Here at CougsDaily, we spend a lot of time covering recruiting. Recruiting is a wild game that changes by the day. This is the easiest and most accurate way to get a recap of BYU recruiting each week. Let's get started!

New Commit

In our recap last week, I mentioned that BYU was expecting another commitment soon. One week later, BYU received a new commitment from Weston Jones. Jones picked the Cougars over schools like Virginia, Iowa State, and Indiana among others. Jones becomes the fourth commit in the 2021 class alongside Raider Damuni, Kyson Hall, and Ricky Wolfgramm. Tevita Mafileo is no longer a BYU commit.

Narrowing Lists

At this point of the recruiting cycle, recruits with a lot of offers begin to narrow their lists and focus on their top schools. Three BYU targets announced that they will be narrowing down their lists soon:

Logan Fano will release his top ten on his birthday, June 18th. I would be shocked if BYU didn't make the cut for Fano.

Isaac Vaha will release his top ten in June. Vaha is hard to read, but I would also be surprised if BYU didn't make the cut for Vaha.

Elia Migao will release his top schools soon. Depending on the size of Migao's list, BYU might be on the outside looking in.

Offers

BYU didn't extend any new offers this week.

