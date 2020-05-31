BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Recap

Welcome to a new series where we'll recap the week in BYU Football recruiting. May and June are typically two of the busiest recruiting months of the year. Thanks to COVID-19, however, the last month has been much slower than a typical May evaluation period. Since this article is the first weekly recruiting recap, let's summarize the status of the 2021 recruiting class up to this point.

What We Know

Executive of recruiting, Jasen Ah You, has made it very clear that BYU will sign a small class in 2021. BYU faces a scholarship crunch which leaves few spots for players who don't plan on serving missions. BYU is pursuing the biggest names in the state and only accepting commitments from players that they really want. June is usually a very busy month for commitments and recruiting news - this year will be much slower than normal.

Commits

BYU has four commits in the 2021 recruiting class: Raider Damuni (DB), Tevita Mafileo (OLB/DE), Kyson Hall (WR), and Ricky Wolfgramm (DL). According to a source, I've heard that a fifth commit could be on the way soon, stay tuned for that!

Since very few spots are available, it's worth monitoring the status of these four commits. Depending on numbers, there might not be room to add all of them. That's a story line that I'll be monitoring throughout the recruiting cycle.

Offers

BYU didn't extend any offers this week. The last offer came on 5/21 which was extended to Jaxson Dart.

Dart is a great player and BYU would love to add him to the QB pipeline. I caught up with Dart this week to get an update on his recruitment. You can watch that interview here.

BYU also offered 2022 OL Trent Ramsey. You can watch my interview with Trent here.

