BYU Football: Where Six Former Cougars Have Been Projected in 2021 NFL Mock Drafts

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, six former Cougars have been projected in different NFL mock drafts ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

For the first time since going independent, BYU will have multiple players selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, six former Cougars have been projected in different NFL mock drafts ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Below are the six former BYU players and where they have been projected in mock drafts.

Zach Wilson - QB

Zach Wilson was a consensus top-five pick in the most recent and relevant mock drafts. If Wilson is selected before the fifth overall pick, he will be the highest draft pick in program history.

Ceiling: First round - second overall to the Jets

Floor: First round - eighth overall to the Panthers

Brady Christensen - OT

Christensen has been projected in the first round by Pro Football Focus and Sports Talk ATL, but most projections have him in the third or fourth round.

Ceiling: First round - 21st overall to the Colts

Floor: Sixth round to the San Francisco 49ers

Khyiris Tonga - DT

According to different mock drafts, Khyiris Tonga could go as high as the fourth round or he could slide completely out of the draft. Pro day will be very important for Tonga and others hoping to find a spot in the later rounds.

Ceiling: Fourth round to the Steelers

Floor: UDFA

Dax Milne - WR

Dax Milne has only been featured in two mock drafts. In both of those mock drafts, he was projected in the sixth round.

Ceiling: Sixth round to the Packers or the Browns

Floor: UDFA

Matt Bushman - TE

Matt Bushman has snuck into a few mock drafts despite tearing his achilles tendon last Fall.

Ceiling: Fourth round to the New England Patriots

Floor: UDFA

Tristen Hoge - IOL

Like Milne, Hoge has been featured in two mock drafts.

Ceiling: Sixth round to the LA Rams

Floor: UDFA

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI