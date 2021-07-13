BYU Football: Where Newcomers Could Fit on the Depth Chart

When Fall camp kicks off in a few weeks, BYU will add just under 20 scholarship players to the Fall roster. Today, let's look at which players could see playing time right away, and how significant their roles could be in 2021.

For each player, we'll look at two scenarios. First, we'll forecast the most significant role each player could take on in 2021. Second, we'll predict the least significant role floor for each player in 2021. This list excludes PWO additions with one exception - more on that in a moment.

2021 Signees

Author's note: I'm working to confirm the list of 2021 signees that will play right away. Below are the names I originally penciled in, but things can always change with mission plans and enrollment plans.

Quenton Rice - WR/DB

Most significant role: Crack the two-deep at DB

Quenton Rice is relatively new to the game of football. He played his first year of high school football as a junior where he played wide receiver. His senior season was abbreviated due to COVID-19. Despite his inexperience, he runs a sub-11 100M and he has good length. He fits the mold that BYU has recruited at cornerback under Kalani Sitake.

Rice could still end up playing either WR or DB at BYU, but sources have indicated that Rice will test the waters at DB as a freshman. If Rice is able to learn one of the roles in the secondary and crack the two-deep, that would be a major accomplishment.

Least significant role: Scout team

Given Rice's inexperience, it could be beneficial for him to spend this season on the scout team gaining experience.

Elia Migao - DL

Most significant role: Win a backup spot

Elia Migao has the size and strength to compete for a spot right away. In the best-case scenario, Elia could come in and win a backup spot outright. Elia has a bright future ahead of him at BYU.

Least significant role: Scout team

Adjusting to the college game is never easy for any freshman, and BYU has capable interior lineman like Joe Tukuafu, Seth Willis, and Campbell Barrington waiting for their opportunities to play. In the worst-case scenario, Elia could use this season to adjust to the college game by playing on the scout team.

Enoka Migao - DL

Most significant role: Rotation player

Enoka plays defensive end where BYU returns a few experienced players. However, BYU has rotated a lot of players at defensive end in recent seasons. Thanks to his 6'5 frame, Enoka could find himself in a rotation role as a true freshman.

Least significant role: Sees occasional playing time

Again, BYU rotates a lot of players on defense. I would expect Enoka to see at least limited playing time in a few games this season.

Dylan Rollins - OL

Most significant role: Win a backup spot

Dylan Rollins is joining a position group (offensive tackle) that lacks some proven depth. It was the lack of depth that caused BYU to go out and add JUCO transfers Cade Parrish and Tyler Little late in the recruiting cycle. In the best-case scenario, Rollins proves that his body is ready for the college game and he locks up a backup spot behind either Blake Freeland or Harris LaChance.

Least significant role: Scout team

As a senior, Rollins was listed at 6'6, 285 pounds. He might need some time to let his body ramp up to the college game.

Cade Parrish - OL

Most significant role: Win a backup spot

Parrish is the lone PWO exception on this list. As mentioned, Cade Parrish was added late in the recruiting cycle. The offensive tackle out of Snow College will provide immediate depth for the 2021 BYU offensive line. Parrish committed to BYU over the likes of Arizona, Oklahoma State, Liberty, Hawaii, and San Jose State among others.

Least significant role: Provide additional depth

Even if he plays a less significant role in 2021, Parrish will be an important player if BYU loses a few guys to injuries.

Tyler Little - OL

Most significant role: Scout team

Tyler Little played basketball in high school. It wasn't until he made the football roster at Butte Community College that he started to learn how to play offensive tackle. He will likely need some time to learn the position before he can crack the two-deep at BYU.

Least significant role: Scout team

As mentioned, Little will probably end up on the scout team this season as he learns the position.

Previously Signed Additions

These are the previously signed missionaries that will join the program in time for the 2021 season.

Dallin Holker - TE

Original Signing Class: 2018

Most significant role: Situational starter

Holker joins a loaded tight end room. However, Holker is good enough to be a situational starter if he can shake the mission rust. Holker made an impact as a true freshman before leaving for a mission after his freshman season.

BYU could use both Holker and Rex in 12 (1 running back, 2 tight ends) personnel.

Least significant role: Rotation player

Assuming Holker is able to get his body right for Fall camp, I expect him to see some rotational minutes at tight end.

Ethan Erickson - TE

Original Signing Class: 2019

Most significant role: See limited action in four games

Ethan Erickson is a tight end out of Hawaii. He joins a loaded tight end room that will make it tough to see any playing time this season. In the best-case scenario, Erickson could see some limited minutes in four games while maintaining his redshirt in 2021.

Least significant role: Scout team

Given BYU's depth at tight end, I would expect Erickson to take reps with the scout team this season.

Chase Roberts - WR

Original Signing Class: 2019

Most significant role: Rotation player

Roberts has all the talent to be a special player at BYU. However, BYU is loaded at wide receiver this season. If Roberts can shake the mission rust, he could win a spot in the rotation as a true freshman.

Least significant role: See limited action in four games

Roberts is so talented - I expect him to see (at minimum) a few reps in garbage time will maintaining his redshirt.

Michael Daley - LB

Original Signing Class: 2019

Most significant role: See limited action in four games

Like the tight ends on this list, Daley will return from his mission to join a crowded LB room. In the best-case scenario, Daley could overcome the mission legs and see limited action.

Least significant role: Scout team

Daley has the potential to be a very good player at BYU. However, a season on the scout team could help him ease back into football.

Cade Albright - DL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Most significant role: See limited action in four games

Like the others on this list, Albright will need some time to return to playing form. In the best-case scenario, he is able to see limited action towards the back end of the season.

Least significant role: Scout team

No explanation needed. It's never easy to go from serving a full-time mission for two years to playing FBS college football!

Brooks Maile - DL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Most significant role: See limited action in four games

You've already heard this explanation. I'll spare the additional words. In the best-case scenario, he is able to see limited action towards the back end of the season.

Least significant role: Scout team

Bruce Mitchell - DL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Most significant role: Scout team

I expect Bruce Mitchell to spend this season on the scout team as he prepares his body to compete next season.

Least significant role: Scout team

Brock Gunderson - OL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Most significant role: Scout team

Most RM offensive lineman need some time to get their body into playing shape. I would expect Brock Gunderson to use this season preparing his body for next season.

Least significant role: Scout team

FBS Transfers

Puka Nacua

Most significant role: Leading wide receiver

When Puka Nacua transferred to BYU from Washington, he immediately became one of the most talented players on the roster. If he is able to pick up the playbook quickly and stay healthy, Puka has the talent to be BYU's leading wide receiver in 2021. That's not a knock against returning wide receivers like Gunner Romney and Neil Pau'u. Both players are very talented in their own right and either could end up as BYU's leading receiver in 2021.

Least significant role: Rotation player

Barring injury of course, I don't foresee a scenario where Puka doesn't see playing time this season. Nacua is simply too talented to be sidelined.

Samson Nacua - WR

Most significant role: Starter

Samson Nacua is one of the most experienced players on the roster. In the best-case scenario, Samson will be able to pick up the playbook and lock down a starting spot at wide receiver. Samson is a very solid addition to the WR room.

Least significant role: Rotation player

Even if he doesn't lock down a starting spot, Samson will still be part of the rotation at WR this season.

Kaleb Hayes - DB

Most significant role: Starter

According to Pro Football Focus in 2019, Kaleb Hayes had the lowest catch rate allowed of any returning PAC-12 cornerback at 45.7%. He also "limited receivers to 88 yards after the catch."

Given his talent and experience, Hayes has the potential to lock down a starting spot at cornerback.

Least significant role: Will provide depth

At the very least, Hayes will provide depth at defensive back. However, I expect him to play a bigger role than that. I expect Hayes to see at least some playing time this season.

Jakob Robinson - DB

Most significant role: Situational starter

Jakob Robinson is a versatile defensive back that could be a great fit for one of BYU's situational DB positions. Among other positions, Robinson could play 'Nickel' or 'Dime' for the Cougars.

Least significant role: Will provide depth

At the very least, Robinson will be provide depth at defensive back.

Mufi Hunt - OL

Most significant role: Cracks the two-deep at offensive tackle

Mufi Hunt spent the first years of his career along the defensive line at Michigan State and Utah. When he transferred to BYU last December, he was moved to offensive tackle. In the best-case scenario, Hunt is able to learn the offensive tackle position and crack the two-deep at either right tackle or left tackle.

Given a few recent events, Hunt might be needed most along the defensive line. Last week, versatile DL Seleti Fevaleaki entered the NCAA transfer portal. In addition, BYU added depth at offensive tackle with the additions of Cade Parrish (Snow College) and Tyler Little (Butte CC). Given the attrition at DL and the additions at OL, Hunt could provide much-needed depth along the defensive line.

Least significant role: Will provide depth

In the worst-case scenario, Hunt will provide depth for BYU along both the offensive and defensive lines.