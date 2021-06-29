BYU Loses Potential Contributor Seleti Fevaleaki to Transfer Portal

On Monday, BYU defensive lineman Seleti Fevaleaki entered the NCAA transfer portal. Fevaleaki was in a position to see meaningful playing time this season following the graduation of players like Khyiris Tonga and Bracken El-Backri. Last season, Fevaleaki was the highest-graded player on BYU's defense according to Pro Football Focus.

In this era of college football, every school loses players to the transfer portal. BYU is no exception. In most cases, however, BYU loses players that are not expected to play meaningful snaps. That is not the case with Fevaleaki.

Without Fevaleaki in the fold, BYU's depth along the defensive line becomes more concerning. Of the nine defensive lineman that were listed on BYU's depth chart against UCF, only five will be on the roster when BYU takes on Arizona.

Seleti Fevaleaki was recruited by Kalani Sitake and Ilaisa Tuiaki when they coached at the University of Utah. Then they recruited Fevaleaki when they moved to Oregon State. In the end, Fevaleaki followed Sitake and Tuiaki to BYU. Fevaleaki signed with BYU as part of the 2017 recruiting class. Thanks to a mission, a redshirt season, and a free season of eligibility due to COVID-19, Fevaleaki was listed as a freshman on BYU's 2021 roster.

