NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

BYU's Record Against Each Conference

Looking at BYU's record against every conference in college football.
Author:

Last week, former UCLA coach Jim Mora said he believed BYU could compete in the PAC-12. As a former head coach in the PAC-12, Mora offered his opinion on BYU's ability to compete in a power five conference. "Teams like BYU and Boise State, when you watch them play, you say 'these guys could compete in the PAC-12.' Could they compete in the SEC? It would be tough right now because of the type of athlete...I can tell you this, they are very very well respected." You can listen to Mora's full comments in the video above. 

byu vs usc isaiah kaufusi

Following Mora's comments, I decided to calculate BYU's winning percentages against every conference in college football since going independent. 

Since 2011, the Cougars have played 129 games. They are 81-48 in those games. Below is the breakdown of BYU's winning percentage against each of conference:

ConferenceWinsLossesTotal GamesWin %

Big 12

2

2

4

50%

SEC

3

3

6

50%

ACC

3

1

4

75%

PAC-12

6

15

21

29%

Big Ten

3

3

6

50%

WAC (Before FCS)

8

1

9

89%

Conference USA

7

0

7

100%

Mountain West

20

13

33

61%

AAC

10

4

14

71%

MAC

2

2

4

50%

Sun Belt

2

1

3

67%

FBS Independents

5

3

8

63%

FCS

10

0

10

100%

Total

81

48

129

63%

It's interesting to note that BYU has struggled more against the PAC-12 than any other conference. BYU's losing streak against Utah certainly hurts that percentage. BYU is 0-8 against Utah since going independent. If you exclude Utah, BYU has won 46% of its games against the PAC-12.

BYU is .500 or better against every other conference in college football:

BYU vs P5
BYU vs G5

Does that mean BYU couldn't compete in the PAC-12? Not necessarily, not in this author's opinion. They would probably struggle in their first few years in the conference, but the Power Five label is the most important advantage in today's recruiting landscape. If BYU was added to a P5 conference, their recruiting would improve.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

byu vs usc isaiah kaufusi

BYU's Record Against Each Conference

Looking at BYU's record against every conference in college football.

Aleva Hifo vs Wisconsin

BYU Football: Top 10 Wins as an Independent

Ranking the ten best wins since BYU went independent in 2011.

USATSI_15075655_168390393_lowres (1)

Breaking: Micah Wilson Commits to BYU Football

Micah Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU QB Zach Wilson and BYU LB Josh Wilson.

zach wilson

Zach Wilson Inks Deal with Nike

Wilson was welcomed into the Nike family on Tuesday morning.

Fisher Ingersoll

BYU Football Offers Fisher Ingersoll

Fisher Ingersoll is a BYU baseball commit.

Tyler Allgeier

BYU Football Schedule: Wins, Losses, & Tossups

Taking a deeper dive into BYU's expected record in 2021.

Jake Wahlin Headshot

Watch: Highlights of the 2021 BYU Basketball Signing Class

BYU basketball signed three prospects as part of the 2021 signing class.

Atiki Ally Atiki Headshot

BYU Basketball Signs Atiki Ally Atiki

BYU basketball landed a major commitment from Atiki Ally Atiki on Monday night.