BYU Football's Top Remaining Targets in the Class of 2021

Who is still on the board after the early signing period?

BYU signed 16 players during the early signing period. With seven weeks left until the traditional signing day on Feburary 3, let's look at BYU's top remaining targets in the class of 2021:

Siaki Ika

Siaki Ika originally committed to BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class before decommitting and eventually signing with LSU. After playing his Freshman season at LSU and participating in a national championship run, Ika entered the transfer portal and immediately became BYU's top DT target.

A lot of schools have been linked to Ika since he entered the portal, including BYU. It appears that Ika could announce his next destination on Monday:

Until Ika commits to another school, he will be one of BYU's top targets in this class.

Mystery Man

I wasn't sure what to call this prospect, so I called up a friend of mine that covers BYU for 247Sports: Jeff Hansen. Hansen refers to this prospect as "Mystery Man" so I will do the same. BYU has been recruiting one player who would like to remain under the radar. "Mystery Man" did not sign with anyone during the early signing period and BYU is still making him a top priority.

Victory Vaka

On Friday morning, BYU made the final six for Victory Vaka. Victory Vaka is a former Texas A&M commit who re-opened his recruitment a few weeks ago. Vaka, a defensive tackle prospect out of California, has Florida State, BYU, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Penn State, and Michigan in his final six. According to 247Sports, Vaka will announce his college decision on January 6, 2021.

Throughout the recruiting process, Vaka earned 20 offers from the likes of LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Oregon, Utah, and Mississippi State.

Vaka is only recently on the market, so BYU will need to evaluate him and decide where to place him on their wish list. Defensive tackle is a position of need for BYU, so Vaka could fit in nicely from that perspective. However, it's important to remember that scholarships are very tight heading into the 2021 season. Accepting a commitment from Vaka would take a way a scholarship from either a returned missionary or a transfer from the transfer portal.

Cornerback

BYU is still in the market for a cornerback. That cornerback could come from the high school ranks or the transfer portal. The most important criteria for this cornerback? He has to be able to play right away. For the reason, I believe the transfer portal is most likely.

Bryson Reeves

Bryson Reeves received a BYU offer in November - Reeves didn't sign during the early signing period. If BYU doesn't find a cornerback from the transfer portal, they could turn to Bryson Reeves.

Reeves, who is listed at 6'2 195 lbs., plays both wide receiver and defensive back for St. Francis High School in California. Francis is listed as a three-star prospect from 247Sports and he holds offers from Boise State, Vanderbilt, Utah State, UNLV, and Colorado State among others.

