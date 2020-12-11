BYU Gets Early Start on 2024 Class with Commitment From Easton Baker

BYU got a head start on the 2024 recruiting class on Thursday when Easton Baker committed to the Cougars. Easton Baker is a 6'0, 190 pound defensive prospect from Stansbury. The Cougars were the first to offer Baker, but they likely won't be the last. He has already caught the attention of schools like Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Utah State, and Nevada. Easton was also recently named one of the top 200 recruits in the 2024 class by College Football Today.

Baker played varsity as a freshman, you can check out a few of his freshman highlights below:

Baker has been a BYU fan from a very young age. He tells me that he grew up dreaming of playing for BYU ever since he went to a spring game years ago:

When Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki extended Baker an offer to his dream school, he committed on the spot.

Baker says he is excited to be part of the culture that Kalani Sitake is building at BYU. He has noticed how much fun the 2020 is having during this unique college football season.

It feels like an eternity between now and the 2024 signing day, but BYU is excited to have a talented young prospect in the pipeline.

