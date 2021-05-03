BYU Target Leonard Ah You Updates His Recruitment

Last week, BYU offered three 2023 prospects out of Kahuku High School in Hawaii. One of those prospects was Leonard Ah You, a linebacker with offers from Arizona State, Utah, and BYU. Leonard's last name should sound familiar to BYU fans - Leonard is related to BYU defensive back Chaz Ah You and BYU director of recruiting Jasen Ah You. Leonard's father, Miki Ah You Jr., is Jasen's first cousin. I caught up with Leonard to get an update on his recruitment.

Jasen and Chaz are not the only connections Leonard has to the BYU football program. His uncle Kingsley Ah You played defensive back for BYU from 1992-1993, and his uncle Harland Ah You played defensive line for BYU from 1995-1997. His connections to the BYU football program made the BYU offer a special one.

"I was very very thankful when I received the news about being offered," Ah You said. "I just thought, my uncle Kingsley is gonna be happy because he is the biggest BYU fan to ever live."

Beyond the family connections to BYU, Ah You says the connection to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints makes the BYU offer unique. "One thing that stands out is how it’s the school of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint," Ah you explained. "My religion is very important to me."

Up to this point, two schools have contacted him most: BYU and the University of Utah. "I am hearing from BYU every week," Ah You said. "At least once a week." Ah You tells me that BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has been his main contact at BYU.

On what will be the most important factors in his recruitment, Ah You said, "My family means the world to me, and I want to play close to home so my family can come out to as many games as possible. Also, just the way I feel when I get there. I want it to feel like home!"

With over a year until signing day, Leonard is not done receiving offers. His brother Miki Ah You was a highly-touted recruit that signed with Washington as part of the 2018 recruiting class. Leonard's recruitment is on a similar trajectory, and he will be one of BYU's top targets in the class of 2023.

