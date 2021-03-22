BYU Target Malik Agbo Updates His Recruitment

As BYU approaches the end of spring practices this week, we will turn a lot our attention to recruiting. This summer is expected to be a very busy one on the recruiting front. The dead period, which has been in place since the beginning of COVID-19, is expected to end in June.

In early February, BYU named Darrell Funk as its new offensive line coach. Coach Funk has extended offers to some very highly-touted offensive lineman during his brief time at BYU. Perhaps none more highly touted than four-star 2022 OL Malik Agbo. I caught up with Malik to discuss his recruitment and recent offer from BYU.

Agbo tells me that he has been in contact with BYU for just over two weeks. On his relationship with Coach Funk, Agbo said, "My relationship with Coach Funk is awesome, getting to know where he comes from and what he’s looking at in an offensive lineman is great!"

Agbo holds offers from college football bluebloods like Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Michigan. He holds more than 20 offers - most of them from P5 schools. Agbo tells me he hears most from LSU, Arizona State, Utah, USC, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, and Miami. You can see why so many schools are competing for his signature in his highlights below:

According to Malik, he is "starting to build a relationship with BYU." In reality, BYU has a lot of ground to make up if they want to be in contention for Agbo's signature; Agbo has no prior connections to the BYU football program.

Agbo tells me that he will make his college decision after his senior high school football season.

Over the past few recruiting cycles, BYU has extended relatively few scholarship offers. They typically cast a smaller recruiting net and focus primarily on their top handful of targets. It appears that Coach Funk might bring a different recruiting philosophy to the staff.

