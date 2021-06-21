BYU Unveils New Football Locker Room

On Monday, BYU unveiled a new football locker room. The newly renovated locker room is located in the Student Athlete Building on campus, just south of the outdoor practice fields. This is the locker room where the players spend most of their time in between classes, preparing for practices, and hanging out with teammates. The new locker room is part of the ongoing initiative to improve the player experience at BYU.

You can check out the new locker room here:

The new SAB locker room features personalized lockers for each player, a new barbershop where players can give each other haircuts, new TV's, and more.

The renovations will help BYU compete in the ever-evolving world of college football recruiting. The locker room was "designed by players for players."

This marks the second major step that BYU has taken this offseason to improve the player experience at BYU. Earlier this year, BYU added royal and navy helmets to their uniform repertoire.

Last season, I had the opportunity to sit down with Billy Nixon who is BYU Football's Director of Player Experience & Equipment Operations and the man behind the BYU Equipment twitter account that gained a lot of traction last season. We talked about the balance between tradition and variety with BYU uniforms, the player's involvement in the decision making process, and alternate uniforms. In that interview, he talked about the meaning behind blue helmets. You can listen to his comments in the video above.

