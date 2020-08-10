CougsDaily
Chandon Herring Named to the Athletic’s 2020 Freaks List

Max Clark

Less than one month before BYU is supposed to kick off the 2020 season against Navy, the fate of college football is still unknown. Yesterday, it seemed inevitable that the 2020 season would be canceled. However, prominent players like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields took to social media to save the season. As of this morning, it appears the Big Ten and PAC-12 would like to cancel the season. However, the SEC, Big 12, and ACC are trying to save the season. If there is a season, BYU fans can look forward to an experienced offensive line.

Chandon Herring – senior offensive lineman – has been named to Bruce Feldman’s 2020 college football freaks list as we get closer to the hopeful start of a college football season.

Since the early 2000’s I’ve written about the biggest Freaks in college football,” Feldman said. “The idea: Spotlight the guys who generate buzz inside their programs by displaying the type of rare physical attributes that wow even those folks who are used to observing the gifted athlete every day.”

BYU offensive line coach Etic Mateos referred to Herring as a Viking who came from medieval times. This was a reference to Herring’s incredible strength and stature.

The 6-7, 310-pound lineman – featured on Feldman’s list – started every game during the 2019 season and had a standout performance in Knoxville as the Cougars defeated the Vols 29-26 in double overtime.

Herring will have a big impact on the Cougars ability to efficiently produce on the offensive front during the 2020 season. 

