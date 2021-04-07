NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Clay Travis on the Potential of Zach Wilson Starting for the Jets in Week One

Earlier today, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets are "going to take Zach Wilson" with the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Wilson burst onto the scene in 2020 when he led BYU to an 11-1 record with a TD/Int ratio of 33/3. Given the Jets recent trade of Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, Wilson will be in a position to compete for the starting job right away, should he be drafted by the Jets. Is Wilson ready to make the leap from college football to the NFL? Clay Travis believes so. 

zach wilson

In a recent segment on FOX Bet Live, Travis said Wilson's skillset bodes well for the NFL. Travis compared Wilson's senior season with former USC QB Sam Darnold, claiming Wilson's accuracy and ability to take care of the football should help Wilson become the week one starter for the New York Jets. You can listen to Travis' full comments below: 

"Zach Wilson has been phenomenal. He knows where to go with the ball, he's completed a high percentage of his passes and he hasn't turned it over. That bodes well for him starting — in my opinion — week one for the Jets." - Clay Travis 

