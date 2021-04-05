New York Jets Trade Sam Darnold, Create Spot for Franchise Quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft

All signs point towards the New York Jets selecting Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

On Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the New York Jets are trading QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for draft picks.

"Filed to ESPN: Jets trading QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022, per sources." - ESPN's Adam Schefter

The Jets own the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. With this trade, it's clear that the Jets plan on selecting their quarterback of the future with the second overall pick. After Zach Wilson impressed on his pro day, analysts across the league believed Zach Wilson would be the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Steve Young even reported that the Jets had committed to Wilson and his family.

Monday's trade validates those reports. All signs point towards Zach Wilson being the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

After the trade, ESPN's Todd McShay stated, "You can use a sharpie to pen in BYU QB Zach Wilson to the Jets at No. 2 now."

Sam Darnold was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. Through three season with the Jets, Darnold has completed 59.8% of his passes with a TD/INT ratio of 45/39.

Zach Wilson burst onto the scene in 2020 when he threw for 3,692 yards with a TD/INT ratio of 33/3. He led BYU to an 11-1 overall record, that culminated in a blowout victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

