Coach Pope on What Brandon Averette Brings to BYU Basketball

Max Clark

Former Oklahoma State and Utah Valley guard, Brandon Averette, announced he will make the move from Orem to Provo for his final year of eligibility. Averette averaged 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field (ESPN).

Jake Toolson, former Cougar and UVU-teammate of Averette Tweeted, “Consider it a blessing we missed out on every other guy in the portal. BA was the best player on our UVU team 2 years ago during his redshirt - and it wasn’t even close. So excited to watch him ball out. Congrats my guy!”

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound guard started all 30 games for UVU during the 2019-20 season. Whether or not Brandon Averette starts every game for BYU, he will have an immediate impact as a Cougar.

“Brandon Averette is one of the most explosive, cat-quick, clever playmakers in college basketball,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said in a statement released by BYU. “We feel so blessed to have him join our locker room. He is universally beloved by his teammates for his competitive spirit and playmaking ability. It’s going to take about two seconds for Cougar fans to fall in love with his quiet charisma and winning charm.”

Averette has a unique set of ball-handling skills and a quickness that make him a threat in and around the perimeter. Averette and Barcello will likely be the two primary ball handlers for the Cougars this season.

Averette joined the Wolverines after being recruited by then-UVU head coach Mark Pope and his coaching staff. He is a graduate-transfer and will be immediately eligible to play for the Cougars.

Catch Averette’s best moments from the 2019-20 season here:

