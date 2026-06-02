Updated Roster Projection for the 2026 BYU Football Season

In previous years, the roster was far from set during Spring Camp. That wasn't the case in 2026. Since the only transfer window was in January, Spring Camp gave us a good idea for what the BYU roster will look like when the Cougars kickoff the 2026 season against Utah Tech.

However, between missionaries returning home, 2026 signees joining the program, retirements, and late additions to the roster, there has been enough roster movement to update our roster projections for the 2026 season. New additions that weren't on the spring roster will be in bold font.

Quarterbacks

10 - Treyson Bourguet (RS-Senior)

17 - Enoch Watson (Freshman)

20 - Max Barker (Junior)

47 - Bear Bachmeier (Sophomore)

TBD – John Sanders (Sophomore)

With John Sanders added to the room, BYU is up to four quarterbacks on the roster. In our latest projection, we added John Sanders and took off Owen Geilman. Geilman was a late addition to the spring roster.

Bear Bachmeier is the clear starter going into 2026. Behind Bachmeier, the backup job is up for grabs. Treyson Bourguet and Enoch Watson will compete for that job during Fall Camp, and John Sanders will try to make the case that he deserves a chance to win the backup job as well.

Running Backs

4 - LJ Martin (Senior)

12 - Preston Rex (RS-Senior)

25 - Devaughn Eka (Freshman)

28 - Jovesa Damuni (RS-Sophomore)

30 - Sione Moa (RS-Sophomore)

34 - Charlie Miska (RS-Sophomore)

38 - Logan Payne (RS-Freshman)

41 - Lucky Finau (RS-Junior)

42 - Micah Beckstead (Freshman)

LJ Martin goes into the 2026 season as the best running back in the Big 12 and one of the best backs in the country. His health will be paramount, since behind him, BYU is largely inexperienced.

Sione Moa will play a big role for BYU in 2026 if he can stay healthy. Injuries have been a problem in his first two years in the program.

Wide Receivers

0 - Tei Nacua (RS-Sophomore)

3 - Kyler Kasper (RS-Junior)

13 - Jojo Phillips (RS-Junior)

18 - Reggie Frischknecht (RS-Sophomore)

19 - Tiger Bachmeier (Senior)

21 - Jaron Pula (Freshman)

22 - Trey Roberts (RS-Freshman)

23 - Terrance Saryon (Freshman)

29 - Rowan Reay (Senior)

33 - Jared Esplin (RS-Freshman)

84 - Kila Keone (RS-Freshman)

88 - Legend Glasker (Freshman)

89 - Jett Nelson (Freshman)

Cody Hagen retired from football for injury reasons. Now, BYU goes into the 2026 with even more question marks at wide receiver. The unexpected departures of Cody Hagen and Parker Kingston give freshmen BYU wide receivers Legend Glasker, Jaron Pula, and Terrance Saryon the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

Tight Ends

2 - Roger Saleapaga II (Junior)

7 - Walker Lyons (Junior)

24 - Ethan Wood (Junior)

44 - Josh Davis (Freshman)

45 - Keayen Nead (Senior)

80 - Jacob Nye (RS-Freshman)

82 - Noah Moeaki (RS-Sophomore)

83 - Will Zundel (RS-Sophomore)

86 - Cole Clement (RS-Freshman)

87 - Matthew Fredrick (Freshman)

The answer to BYU's questions at wide receiver might be answered by the tight ends. Roger Saleapaga and Walker Lyons were standouts during BYU's Spring Camp. Both Saleapaga and Lyons are expected to play major roles for the BYU offense in 2026.

Offensive Line

51 - Sonny Makasini (RS-Senior)

52 - Bott Mulitalo (Freshman)

53 - Strantz Mangisi (RS-Freshman)

56 - Zak Yamauchi (Sophomore)

57 - Talitu'i Pututau (Freshman)

58 - Paki Finau (RS-Sophomore)

59 - Siosiua Latu-Finau (RS-Freshman)

62 - Jr Sia (RS-Junior)

63 - Bruce Mitchell (RS-Senior)

64 - Kyle Sfarcioc (RS-Senior)

66 - Brigham Alexander (RS-Freshman)

67 - Trevor Pay (RS-Sophomore)

68 - Andrew Williams (RS-Freshman)

72 - Joe Brown (RS-Sophomore)

73 - Caden McKee (RS-Freshman)

74 - Trevin Ostler (RS-Senior)

75 - Andrew Gentry (RS-Senior)

76 - Jeff Lewis (RS-Freshman)

78 - Ethan Thomason (RS-Freshman)

79 - Kaden Chidester (RS-Junior)

The BYU offensive line that was in Spring Camp is the same offensive line that BYU will roll out in 2026. We expect Andrew Gentry, Bruce Mitchell, Kyle Sfarcioc, and Paki Finau to start. The last starting spot is up for grabs.

Defensive Line

5 - Nusi Taumoepeau (Sophomore)

10 - Orion Maile-Kaufusi (RS-Sophomore)

13 - Tausili Akana (RS-Junior)

30 - Braxton Lindsey (Freshman)

41 - Nehemiah Kolone (Freshman)

42 - Adney Reid (Freshman)

45 - Viliami Po'uha (Junior)

46 - Kendal Wall (RS-Freshman)

48 - Bodie Schoonover (RS-Senior)

50 - Maverick McManus (RS-Freshman)

52 - Vincent Tautua (RS-Freshman)

57 - Keanu Tanuvasa (RS-Senior)

58 - David Tangilanu (Freshman)

59 - Siosefa Brown (RS-Freshman)

90 - Hunter Clegg (Sophomore)

93 - Kelepi Latu-Finau (RS-Freshman)

94 - Anisi Purcell (RS-Senior)

96 - Justin Kirkland (RS-Senior)

97 - Kinilau Fonohema (RS-Sophomore)

99 - Ulavai Fetuli (RS-Freshman)

TBD - Devoux Tuataga (Freshman)

Returned missionary Devoux Tuataga is scheduled to join the roster after returning home from his mission. The former Polynesian Bowl participant adds to the young talent in the BYU defensive end room.

Linebackers

4 - Cade Uluave (Senior)

16 - Isaiah Glasker (RS-Senior)

18 - Ace Kaufusi (RS-Junior)

21 - Miles Hall (RS-Junior)

23 - Pierson Watson (RS-Freshman)

31 - Jake Clifton (Junior)

33 - Maika Kaufusi (RS-Junior)

34 - Daniel Taumoepeau (RS-Junior)

43 - Owen Borg (Freshman)

44 - Ephraim Asiata (RS-Sophomore)

47 - Berkley Alfrey (RS-Freshman)

51 - Gage Tanner (Freshman)

54 - Siale Esera (RS-Junior)

55 - Blake Lowe (Freshman)

BYU is loaded at linebacker. The Cougars will be led by veterans Isaiah Glasker, Cade Uluave, and Siale Esera. Ace Kaufusi, Jake Clifton, and Miles Hall are poised to backup the three veterans.

Safeties

3 - Raider Damuni (Senior)

11 - Faletau Satuala (Junior)

17 - Jarinn Kalama (RS-Sophomore)

22 - Tommy Prassas (RS-Sophomore)

24 - Payton VanSteenkiste (RS-Sophomore)

25 - Kennan Pula (Freshman)

27 - Matthias Leach (RS-Sophomore)

28 - Crew Clark (RS-Freshman)

35 - Matthew Mason (Freshman)

37 - Joseph Douglas (Sophomore)

Raider Damuni, Faletau Satuala, and Tommy Prassas go into the season as BYU's top three safeties. Behind those three, Kennan Pula and Jarinn Kalama round out the rotation.

Cornerbacks

0 - Evan Johnson (RS-Senior)

1 - Therrian Alexander III (Junior)

2 - Jonathan Kabeya (RS-Sophomore)

15 - Jayven Williams (RS-Senior)

20 - Kevin Doe (RS-Junior)

26 - Jordyn Criss (RS-Freshman)

29 - Justice Brathwaite (Freshman)

32 - Cannon DeVries (Sophomore)

39 - Seth Shigg (Freshman)

TBD - Antonio Johnson

2026 signee Antonio Johnson will join the program in time for Fall Camp. Evan Johnson, Tre Alexander III, Jayven Williams, and Jonathan Kabeya will be in the rotation for BYU with Jordyn Criss pushing for playing time as well.

Specialists

19 - Fuller Shurtz (RS-Freshman)

38 - Ian Sanches (Freshman)

43 - Ty Smith (RS-Sophomore)

46 - Braden Gilbert (Freshman)

97 - Matthias Dunn (RS-Senior)

TBD - Brody Laga

Brody Laga joins the roster after returning home from his mission. Laga, according to Justin Ena, will comopete for the starting kicking job.

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