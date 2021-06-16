Cooper Ross Commits to BYU

Over the last two weeks, BYU has hosted over 100 visitors on campus. One of those players was Cooper Ross, a 2022 all-state tight end from Mesa, Arizona. After an impressive performance during camp, Ross earned himself a BYU offer. He holds a competing offer from NAU.

Photo credit: Twitter @CooperJRoss

It didn't take long for Ross to commit to BYU after receiving the offer - he committed to the Cougars on Tuesday night.

"WOW! Dreams do come true! After a great camp at BYU, and talks with [Coach Tuiaki], [Coach Sitake], and [Coach Hadley], I have been offered and have committed to play for BYU football. Huge thanks for their confidence, and to my family, [Coach Perrone] and [Coach Reese] for everything!" - Cooper Ross

The all-state tight end played on both sides of the ball during camp, but it was his performance on the defensive side of the ball that caught the attention of BYU's defensive staff. Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki and defensive ends coach Preston Hadley extended Ross the offer. Coach Hadley has been looking for a specific build at defensive end, and Ross fits the mold that Hadley has been looking for. Ross is listed at six-foot-five, 245 pounds.

You can check out his junior film below. Stay tuned for more information in the coming days.

