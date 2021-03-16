David Pollack Compares Zach Wilson to Aaron Rodgers

ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack joined ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday morning to discuss Zach Wilson and his NFL prospects. Pollack says Wilson, who was the consensus second overall pick in the most recent and relevant NFL mock drafts, reminds him of Aaron Rodgers.

"You see Aaron Rodgers. I know that sounds crazy when you hear that, but he completed 62% of passes downfield. [The] best ever since ESPN started recording that stat. He drops the ball in the bucket...he elevated everyone around him at BYU. He wasn't Justin Fields playing with all these freak show wide receivers, and one of the best play-callers in football. He can make everything look good, the way he threw the deep ball and dropped some of those passes in, you just go, 'That dude is special', like Aaron Rodgers." - David Pollack

Pollack has been a fan of Zach Wilson for months now. In January, when he was asked who Zach Wilson can be in the NFL, Pollack said the two comparisons he makes scare him because they "are too good." Pollack said Wilson reminds him of Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes:

"He scares the crap out of me because my comparisons that keep coming to mind when I watch him are too good. I keep looking at him and he's got such a smooth, natural ability. He just floats off his back foot and flips it like Aaron Rodgers. He just runs to his left and throws it 60 yards downfield like Patrick Mahomes.

Last year I did not get in the Jordan Love comparison with Patrick Mahomes. This guy (Zach Wilson) reminds me of them. His deep ball accuracy is second to none." - David Pollack

