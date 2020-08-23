SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

ESPN FPI Predictions for the 2020 BYU Football Season

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI was a tool created in 2013 to "Measure team strenth and project performance going forward." Today, let's look at the ESPN FPI predictions for BYU's 2020 schedule.

It's important to note that ESPN FPI is less accurate at the start of the season. As the season goes on, the model is able to implement same-year data and make more accurate projections. To really understand these numbers, you need to understand how ESPN FPI is calculated - I've included the definition at the bottom of this article.

As it currently stands, ESPN only has FPI projections for four of BYU's six official games. Can you blame them? BYU has added four games over the last few weeks.

Opponent: BYU's chances to win according to ESPN FPI

@ Navy: 27.7%

@ Army: NA

Troy: 74.5%

Houston: 46.4%

Western Kentucky: NA

North Alabama: 99.3%

First and foremost, let's talk about Navy. I was surprised to see ESPN FPI give BYU only a 28% chance to win. Navy had an outstanding 2019 season which is why FPI likes the Midshipmen, but they lose their QB who ran for 2,000+ yards last year. Navy will turn to Dalen Morris who has only run for 20 total yards in his career at Navy. I think this game could go either way, but I give BYU better than a 28% chance to win.

Until BYU can prove that they can consistently beat G5 teams, I think the 46% against Houston is fair. Houston will probably be an improved team in 2020 after going 4-8 last season.

The projection for Troy seems reasonable. The Trojans will have to travel across the country and they lose a lot of production from last season. I like BYU's chances in this game.

I will update this article as ESPN updates their FPI projections to match BYU's ever-changing schedule.

For those that aren't familiar with FPI, here's a definition from ESPN's website:

"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.

Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.

Each team’s FPI rating is composed of a predicted offensive, defensive and special teams component. These ratings represent the number of points each unit is expected to contribute to the team's net scoring margin on a neutral field against an average FBS opponent.

In the preseason, these components are made up entirely of data from previous seasons, such as returning starters, past performance, recruiting rankings and coaching tenure (more on the preseason component below). That information allows FPI to make predictions (and make determinations on the strength of a team’s opponents) beginning in Week 1, and then it declines in weight as the season progresses. It is important to note that prior seasons’ information never completely disappears, because it has been proved to help with prediction accuracy even at the end of a season. Vegas similarly includes priors when setting its lines."

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Division I Council Allows Extended Eligibility for Student Athletes Affected by Pandemic

On Monday, August 17the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow colleges and universities across the country to provide student-athletes who had an unexpectedly shortened spring season the opportunity to compete again via an extended period of eligibility.

Max Clark

Zach Wilson's TD Throw Prompts Glowing Review from College Football Analyst

Cam Mellor think Zach Wilson is a multi-year starter in the NFL. Do you agree or disagree?

Casey Lundquist

BYU Officially Adds Western Kentucky to 2020 Football Schedule

Tom Holmoe announced another addition to the 2020 football schedule.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Three Things to Know about Western Kentucky

According to Brett McMurphy, BYU is set to host Western Kentucky on Halloween.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Preparing Hinckley Ropati to be in 'The Mix' at RB in 2020

It didn't take Hinckley Ropati long to make a good impression in fall camp.

Casey Lundquist

Report: BYU Football to Play UTSA in 2020

According to a report, UTSA will travel to Provo on October 10th.

Casey Lundquist

Report: BYU to Add Texas State to 2020 Schedule

According to a report, Texas State and BYU could be finalizing a game for the 2020 season.

Casey Lundquist

A Look at Seventeen BYU Football Seniors that Could Play Two More Years for BYU

The NCAA Division I Council decided today that fall sport student-athletes can compete in any sports without losing eligibility.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Adds Army to the 2020 Schedule

BYU will travel to West Point to take on Army on September 19th.

Casey Lundquist

TJ Haws Shines in Polish Pre-Season

Former BYU Standout TJ Haws began his professional campaign in Poland with Trefl Sport.

Max Clark