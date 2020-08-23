ESPN FPI Predictions for the 2020 BYU Football Season

ESPN FPI was a tool created in 2013 to "Measure team strenth and project performance going forward." Today, let's look at the ESPN FPI predictions for BYU's 2020 schedule.

It's important to note that ESPN FPI is less accurate at the start of the season. As the season goes on, the model is able to implement same-year data and make more accurate projections. To really understand these numbers, you need to understand how ESPN FPI is calculated - I've included the definition at the bottom of this article.

As it currently stands, ESPN only has FPI projections for four of BYU's six official games. Can you blame them? BYU has added four games over the last few weeks.

Opponent: BYU's chances to win according to ESPN FPI

@ Navy: 27.7%

@ Army: NA

Troy: 74.5%

Houston: 46.4%

Western Kentucky: NA

North Alabama: 99.3%

First and foremost, let's talk about Navy. I was surprised to see ESPN FPI give BYU only a 28% chance to win. Navy had an outstanding 2019 season which is why FPI likes the Midshipmen, but they lose their QB who ran for 2,000+ yards last year. Navy will turn to Dalen Morris who has only run for 20 total yards in his career at Navy. I think this game could go either way, but I give BYU better than a 28% chance to win.

Until BYU can prove that they can consistently beat G5 teams, I think the 46% against Houston is fair. Houston will probably be an improved team in 2020 after going 4-8 last season.

The projection for Troy seems reasonable. The Trojans will have to travel across the country and they lose a lot of production from last season. I like BYU's chances in this game.

I will update this article as ESPN updates their FPI projections to match BYU's ever-changing schedule.

For those that aren't familiar with FPI, here's a definition from ESPN's website:

"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.

Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.

Each team’s FPI rating is composed of a predicted offensive, defensive and special teams component. These ratings represent the number of points each unit is expected to contribute to the team's net scoring margin on a neutral field against an average FBS opponent.