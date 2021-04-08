NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Field Yates: Zach Wilson is 'Most Exciting Playmaker at the QB Position in the Draft'

Field Yates is an NFL insider for ESPN.
Author:
zach wilson

Zach Wilson has been evaluated by a wide variety of national pundits since he surged onto the national scene last Fall. In a recent segment with ESPN, Field Yates said the former BYU quarterback "is the most exciting playmaker prospect at the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL Draft." You can listen to Yates' full comments, along with a few Zach Wilson highlights, below.

"He has an unquestioned electricity to him that takes just a handful of plays to discover. Wilson displays an array of creativity inside and outside of the pocket, a fearlessness to let the ball rip down the field, a willingness to extend the play to fight for more, and the athletic ability to make this all happen...there were plays in Wilson's college career where a near sack turned into an offensive highlight. Wilson is must-see TV." - Field Yates

Yates continued, "In a league where a quarterback that can win with his mobility is becoming more of the rule than the exception, Zach Wilson fits right in. Elusive enough to dodge hard-charging defensive ends in the pocket and make linebackers miss in the open field, Wilson will consistently stress the defense as a dual-threat player. No play is dead with Wilson under center."

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15015518_168390393_lowres (5)

Field Yates: Zach Wilson is 'Most Exciting Playmaker at the QB Position in the Draft'

Field Yates is an NFL insider for ESPN.

byu-football-defensive-coordinator-ilaisa-tuiaki

BYU Maintaining Contact with Victory Vaka

Victory Vaka is a 2021 defensive lineman out of California.

IMG_2035

BYU Target Braxton Fely Updates His Recruitment

Fely is a defensive lineman out of Timpview High School.

BYU Football Dax Milne vs Utah

Ranking Every Game on the 2021 BYU Football Schedule

Ranking our favorite games on the 2021 BYU football schedule.

Zayne Anderson Lavell Edwards Stadium

BYU Football to Upgrade Video Boards, LED Ribbon Boards at Lavell Edwards Stadium

NU SKIN will fund new scoreboards, LED ribbon boards, and a new sound system.

zach wilson

Clay Travis on the Potential of Zach Wilson Starting for the Jets in Week One

zach wilson

Adam Schefter: 'Jets are Going to Take Zach Wilson'

Adam Schefter officially welcomed Zach Wilson to New York on Monday.

zach wilson

Zach Wilson Consensus Second Overall Pick to New York Jets in Updated Mock Drafts

Zach Wilson to the Jets is looking more and more likely by the day.