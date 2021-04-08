Field Yates: Zach Wilson is 'Most Exciting Playmaker at the QB Position in the Draft'

Zach Wilson has been evaluated by a wide variety of national pundits since he surged onto the national scene last Fall. In a recent segment with ESPN, Field Yates said the former BYU quarterback "is the most exciting playmaker prospect at the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL Draft." You can listen to Yates' full comments, along with a few Zach Wilson highlights, below.

"He has an unquestioned electricity to him that takes just a handful of plays to discover. Wilson displays an array of creativity inside and outside of the pocket, a fearlessness to let the ball rip down the field, a willingness to extend the play to fight for more, and the athletic ability to make this all happen...there were plays in Wilson's college career where a near sack turned into an offensive highlight. Wilson is must-see TV." - Field Yates

Yates continued, "In a league where a quarterback that can win with his mobility is becoming more of the rule than the exception, Zach Wilson fits right in. Elusive enough to dodge hard-charging defensive ends in the pocket and make linebackers miss in the open field, Wilson will consistently stress the defense as a dual-threat player. No play is dead with Wilson under center."

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI