Film Review of BYU Football Signee Bruce Garrett

Casey Lundquist

Bruce Garrett is a RB out of Texas who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Garrett committed to BYU early in the process and completely shut down his recruitment even when local schools like Baylor came calling. Today, let's do a film review of Garrett's appearance in the Texas 4A state high school championship game.

Garrett ran for 254 and 3 touchdowns on 25 carries - his outstanding performance earned him the offensive MVP of the game. (Star-Telegram) There are two plays, in particular, that I want to review. First, three things stand out on film when I watch Garrett's film:

1. Balance

Garrett rarely goes down on first contact and an arm tackle isn't enough to bring him to the ground. His strength allows him to take hits and get yards after contact. His balance also allows him to turn a good play into a spectacular play, more on that in a moment.

2. Vision

Garrett has the vision to hit the right hole at the right time. That sounds simple, but there were times last year that BYU Running Backs struggled to hit the right hole. 

3. Speed

Bruce possesses the speed to be a successful at the FBS level. He is efficient with his steps - he doesn't waste time getting up field.

Now, let's take a look at two plays from the state championship game:

Two things stand out on this play. First, he's patient. Once he gets outside, Garrett does a little stutter step to give the WR just enough time to make a block; he leverages the block to beat the defender outside. Once he has the advantage outside, Garrett cuts back inside and leaves three would-be-tacklers behind. Garret's balance allows him to change direction quickly and efficiently. That balance is something that will immediately translate to the next level. 

This next play might have been excluded from a season highlight since it was only a 13-yard run. However, this was one of my favorite runs to watch. Garrett turned what might have been a tackle for loss into a 13-yard gain. This is where Garrett's combination of skills make him dangerous; He has the vision on this play to find the hole and the quickness to cut up field and avoid tacklers. Plays like this win games.

Since BYU returns multiple guys at RB, he might not find a consistent role as a True Freshman. In addition, he comes from an offensive system that is very different than the system that BYU runs. Adjusting to a new scheme might take some time. However, I expect him to be a big contributor by the time he graduates.

isaacblake40
The offensive scheme his high school runs is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. You’ll have multiple linemen pulling away from the direction the ball-carrier is designed to go, which creates huge holes in this highlight reel. It gives us a chance to see those attributes (speed and balance really stand out to me) that you talk about. I bet there’s an adjustment period with a more conventional blocking scheme and tighter holes, but I think he has a really bright future at the Y!

One intangible that I think we can also infer is that this guy knows how to win and performs well in big moments. 250 yards and 3 TDs in the Texas State Championship? That’s an incredible performance on arguably the country’s biggest stage for a high school player...

