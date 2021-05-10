The college football world is about to enter peak recruiting season. On June 1, the recruiting dead period finally ends, and recruits will be able to meet with coaches on campus for the first time since the sports world shut down due to COVID-19. Here are four BYU recruiting storylines to follow over the next few months.

1. Quarterback Watch

BYU didn't have a clear top target at quarterback for the 2021 class until they offered Jaxson Dart last May. BYU was Dart's first major offer, and they were the first team to really make an impression in his recruitment. During a phenomenal senior season, Dart's recruitment exploded. Dart had BYU as one of his final schools, but the talented quarterback took his talents to USC.

How does that relate to the 2022 class? BYU is still evaluating a lot of quarterbacks, and I would expect them to identify their top target over the next couple months. After June camps, BYU will probably have a top-priority quarterback on their board.

2. 'Big Fish' Recruits

Last year, it was guys like Logan Fano and Raider Damuni that captured the attention on signing day. Can BYU reel in more 'big fish' in 2022? They are recruiting a few highly-touted offensive lineman like Trent Ramsey, Dave Iuli, and George Maile. They are also targeting some highly-touted wide receivers.

3. Speed at Wide Receiver

Historically speaking, recruiting speed at wide receiver has not been a recruiting advantage for BYU. In the class of 2022, however, two WR targets in BYU's traditional recruiting pool are burners: Dominique McKenzie and Cody Hagen.

Cody Hagen recently ran a 10.52 100M at the BYU track & field event, and Dominique McKenzie recently set the Utah state record in the 200M.

Getting at least one of those two players to commit is important for BYU's future at wide receiver. Hagen plans to make his college decision this Summer. Dominique doesn't have a set decision timeline, but a decision during his senior season is most likely.

BYU is also recruiting Nathan Kent, an athlete out of California that could play DB or WR at the next level. Kent runs 10.7 100M.

4. Quality Over Quantity

BYU only signed 16 players as part of the 2021 recruiting class, and the 2022 class could be even smaller. BYU already has six players committed in the 2022 class. Therefore, spots are running out in the 2022 class. With so few spots available in the class, BYU will be very calculated when extending scholarship offers and accepting commitments.

