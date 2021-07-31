Four-Star Prospect Siale Esera Talks BYU Visit

Sports Illustrated home
Author:

Under head coach Kalani Sitake, BYU has prioritized in-state recruiting. Recruiting the state of Utah will be especially important for BYU in the class of 2023 - local players like Spencer Fano, Smith Snowden, Pokaiaua Haunga, and Siale Esera will be among BYU's top targets. I recently caught up with four-star prospect Siale Esera to discuss his June visit to BYU.

Siale is a linebacker/defensive lineman out of Timpview High School who already holds offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, BYU, Oregon State, USC, Utah, Utah State, and Virginia. 

Siale played a variety of position for Timpview's defense last season. He could play anywhere from linebacker to defensive line at the next level. You can check out his sophomore highlights below:

"The [BYU] visit was amazing," Esera said. "[I] got to see everything that makes BYU...well BYU. My favorite part was probably being able to spend a lot of time talking with Coach Sitake, and seeing how much he really cares about all his players. He is truly a player's coach and I love that."

Esera also had the opportunity to meet a few current players, and take in the newly-renovated locker room. "The locker room was so impressive, the layout was great and everything was state of the art."

Growing up, Esera had three dream schools: Stanford, BYU, and Oregon. The Esera family lives near BYU's campus, but proximity is not his only connection to BYU - his Dad Peter is the Director of Executive Services at BYU.

Off the football field, Siale spends part of his time helping foster children find homes:

The Cougars are in for a battle if they want to land Siale's services. A lot can change between now and signing day, but getting Esera on campus was an important step for BYU.

