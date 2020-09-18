How BYU Football Can Make Moves in AP Poll During Bye Week

BYU will miss a great opportunity to beat a top-25 team tomorrow. Last Saturday, Rumors were swirling about a COVID-19 outbreak among the BYU football team, the rumors were confirmed when BYU announced that its game against Army was postponed. Without a game, BYU won't be able to get a big win on a national stage and boost their AP ranking. BYU could still make moves in the AP poll, however, if teams around them lose on Saturday.

#13 Cincinnati: Cincinnati plays Austin Peay on Saturday. A loss against the Governors would probably drop the Bearcats out of the top-25. It's worth noting, however, that ESPN FPI gives Cincinnati a 98% chance to win.

#14 UCF: UCF plays Georgia Tech tomorrow in one of the best matchups of the college football weekend. If UCF loses, they would drop in the rankings but Georgia Tech would probably enter the rankings after a 2-0 start. Either way, BYU probably won't improve a spot as a result of this game.

#15 Tennessee: Bye

#16 Memphis: Bye

#17 Miami: Miami plays #18 Louisville on Saturday. The loser of this game will probably drop a few spots in the rankings and BYU could slide up a spot.

#18 Louisville: See above

#19 Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin' Cajuns play Georgia State on Saturday. Louisiana-Lafayette has a 78% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#20 Virginia Tech: Bye

#21 BYU: Bye

BYU is also in danger of being leapfrogged by a team that gets a win on Saturday:

#22 Army: Bye

#23 Kentucky: Not playing

#23 Appalachian State: App State is tied for #23 in the latest AP poll. They play Marshall on Saturday, ESPN FPI gives the Mountaineers a 52% chance to meat Marshall.

#25 Pitt: Syracuse will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers on Saturday. A win against the Orange might catapult Pitt into the top 20. ESPN FPI gives Pitt an 86% chance to beat Syracuse.