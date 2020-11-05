SI.com
How BYU Football Can Make Moves in the AP Poll: Week Ten

Casey Lundquist

BYU has been climbing in the AP poll over the last few weeks. Heading into their matchup against Boise State, BYU is ranked #9 in the AP poll and # 9 the coaches poll. This week, let's look at the teams surrounding BYU in the AP poll to see where the Cougars can improve in the polls.

USATSI_15075865_168390393_lowres

It's important to remember that all of this will go away if BYU doesn't beat Boise State - something the Cougars have never done in Boise. In the words of Al Davis, "Just win, baby."

#4 Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish host #1 Clemson on Saturday. A loss against Clemson would drop Notre Dame only a few spots in the polls. How far they drop would likely depend on how they fared against the Tigers. It's worth noting that Clemson is playing without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Saturday.

#5 Georgia: Georgia takes on #8 Florida this week. A loss against the Gators could push the Bulldogs below BYU in the rankings. If Georgia beats Florida, the Gators would certainly fall below BYU.

USATSI_15137903_168390393_lowres

#6 Cincinnati: Cincinnati faces another challenge this week against Houston. Cincinnati has a 77% chance to win according to ESPN FPI. A Houston win would knock the Bearcats out of the top 10 and it would boost BYU's resume. Every BYU fan should be cheering for the red Cougars this weekend.

#7 Texas A&M: Texas A&M travels to South Caroline on Saturday. The Aggies have a 55% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#8 Florida: See notes next to #5 Georgia.

#9 BYU: BYU needs to beat Boise State on Friday night to keep the dream of a NY6 bowl alive.

BYU is also in danger of being leapfrogged by teams that win on Saturday:

#10 Wisconsin: Wisconsin is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their program and was forced to cancel their game for a second-straight week. If the Badgers miss one more game then they will not be eligible to play in the Big Ten championship game.

#11 Miami: The Hurricanes travel to NC State this weekend. Miami has a 67% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#12 Oregon: The Oregon ducks kick off their season against Stanford on Saturday. BYU needs the Ducks to lose a game or two or else they will inevitably leapfrog BYU in the polls.

#13 Indiana: Indiana is 2-0 as they prepare to face #23 Michigan on Saturday. If the Hoosiers win, they will move up in the polls.

#14 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday. The Cowboys will try to rebound against Kansas State this weekend.

#15 Coastal Carolina: Coastal Carolina is a heavy favorite against South Alabama on Saturday. Should BYU remain undefeated, they will probably stay ahead of Coastal Carolina in the polls.

