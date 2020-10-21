SI.com
How BYU Football Stacks Up in College Football Power Index After 5-0 Start

Casey Lundquist

Every college football season, ESPN updates a College Football Power Index that ranks teams in various categories. As we wait for BYU's next game against Texas State, let's see how BYU stacks up in the updated power index after fifth consecutive victory over Houston.

Note: The definitions of these metrics come from ESPN's CFB Power Index page.

FPI

Definition: Expected point margin vs average opponent on neutral field.

BYU: 12.0 meaning BYU would beat an average opponent by 12 points on a neutral field. 12.0 puts BYU in the top-20 of college football - ESPN FPI ranks BYU at #20.

Projected Win/Loss Record

Definition: Projected overall W-L accounting for results to date and FPI-based projections.

BYU: 9.4-0.6. BYU is expected to go 9-1 or 10-0 according to ESPN FPI's latest projections. Those numbers are subject to change throughout the season.

Win Out %

Definition: Percentage of simulations in which team won all remaining scheduled games.

BYU: 47.7%. BYU has a 47.7% chance to go undefeated against their current schedule. According to the power index, that is second only to Clemson.

6 Wins %

Definition: Percentage of simulations in which team won at least six games.

BYU: 100.0%. BYU has a 100.0% chance to go 6-4 or better against their current schedule.

Playoff %

Definition: Chances of making the CFB Playoff according to the playoff predictor.

BYU: 10.3%. This number is surprisingly high and it has grown throughout the year. BYU ranks #9 in the country in this category. Only Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, USC, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State are more likely to make the playoff according to ESPN FPI.

Make National Championship %

Definition: Chances of making the CFB Playoff championship game.

BYU: 1.9% When was the last time BYU had a non-zero chance of playing in the national championship?

Win National Championship %

Definition: Chances of winning the CFB Playoff championship game.

BYU: 0.3%. In the words of Lloyd Christmas, "So you're telling me there's a chance?"

