How BYU's Depth Chart Changed Throughout the Season

Tracking the changes to BYU's depth chart throughout the 2020 season.

Like any season, BYU's depth chart saw a lot of changes throughout the course of the 2020 season. Here are all the changes versus the original depth chart released for the Navy game:

Changes vs Original Depth Chart

These were the changes to the depth chart against Troy compared to the depth chart against Navy.

1. Baylor Romney QB2

Baylor Romney was listed as the co-backup against Navy. Against Troy, he was listed as the backup QB and Jaren Hall was listed as the third-string quarterback. It's worth noting that Jaren Hall had battled injuries since fall camp.

Against Navy, Romney threw for 47 yards on 4 attempts. Against Troy, Romney threw for 80 yards on 6 attempts.

2. Isaac Rex as starting tight end, Lane Lunt as backup tight end

Believe it or not, Matt Bushman was listed as the starting tight end when BYU released the original depth chart for Navy. Bushman went down with a season-ending injury only hours after BYU released that depth chart. Isaac Rex moved into the starting role and Lane Lunt was listed as his backup.

3. Miles Davis listed at kick return

RB Jackson McChesney suffered a season-ending injury against Navy. McChesney was listed as one of two kick returners against the Midshipmen. True freshman Miles Davis will take his spot - Davis ran track in high school. I sat down with Davis earlier this summer to discuss his path to BYU:

Changes vs Troy Depth Chart

These were the changes to the depth chart against Louisiana Tech compared to the depth chart against Troy.

1. Chandon Herring at RG

Chandon Herring moved inside to play Guard when Tristen Hoge was forced to sit out with pneumonia.

2. Harris LaChance listed as co-starter at RT

When Herring moved inside to guard, Blake Freeland moved in the starting lineup at right tackle. This week, Harris LaChance is listed as a co-starter with Blake Freeland at RT.

3. George Udo listed as starting 'Cinco'

Chaz Ah You was out for the season after undergoing season-ending surgery. George Udo moved into the starting spot and Caleb Christensen was listed as the backup.

4. Micah Harper listed as co-starter at cornerback

Micah Harper played really well in his first career start. He had 7 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, and .5 TFLs on Saturday. His performance earned him the co-starting job at cornerback as a true freshman.

5. Criddle and Kapisi as second-string safeties

Matt Criddle and Jared Kapisi have solidified the backup safety spots. They originally shared the backup roles with Tavita Gagnier and Morgan Pyper.

6. D'Angelo Mandell sole second-string CB behind Chris Wilcox

D'Angelo Mandell was the backup behind Chris Wilcox at CB - Mandell was listed as a co-backup in previous versions of the depth chart.

7. Isaiah Herron moves into backup CB spot

Isaiah Herron was excluded from the first two versions of the depth chart. He was listed as a backup against Louisiana Tech.

Changes vs UTSA Depth Chart

These were the changes to the depth chart against UTSA compared to the depth chart against Louisiana Tech.

1. Carter Wheat listed as co-backup tight end

Carter Wheat was one of the biggest surprises last week against Louisiana Tech. Wheat had his first career touchdown catch and he added another critical catch for a third-down conversion. Wheat's performance earned him a spot on UTSA depth chart.

2. Tyler Batty listed as co-starter at defensive end

There were no changes to the depth chart against Houston compared to the depth chart against UTSA.

Changes vs Houston Depth Chart

These were the changes to the depth chart against Texas State compared to the depth chart against Houston.

1. No starters along the offensive line

Coach Eric Mateos did not name any an outright starters along the offensive line. Instead, there were an "ORs" listed at every position.

2. Caden Haws listed as the outright backup to Khyiris Tonga

Caden Haws shared the backup position with Lorenzo Fauatea before Fauatea was sidelined with a season-ending injury.

Changes vs Texas State Depth Chart

These were the changes to the depth chart against Western Kentucky compared to the depth chart against Texas State.

1. Brady Christensen named starter at left tackle

After declining to name starters along the offensive line last week, BYU only named Brady Christensen as a starter against Western Kentucky.

2. Max Tooley named outright starter at 'Jack' linebacker

Max Tooley was named an outright starter against Western Kentucky. Tooley previously shared the starting job with Pepe Tanuvasa.

3. Josh Wilson named backup at 'Mike' linebacker

True freshman Josh Wilson cracked the two-deep for the first time against Western Kentucky.

4. Jackson Kaufusi named backup at 'Flash' linebacker

Jackson Kaufusi cracked the two-deep for the first time against Western Kentucky..

5. Seleti Fevaleaki promoted to backup defensive end

Seleti Fevleaki had been listed as the third-string defensive end. He was listed as the co-backup with Gabe Summers against Western Kentucky.

6. Uriah Leiataua listed as co-starter at defensive end

After suffering an injury during fall camp, Uriah Leiataua was listed on the depth chart for the first time.

Changes vs Western Kentucky Depth Chart

These were the changes to the depth chart against Boise State compared to the depth chart against Western Kentucky.

1. James Empey named starter at center

After missing a few games due to an ankle injury, James Empey was listed as the outright starter against Boise State.

2. Hobbs Nyberg named starting punt returner

After bobbling a few punts, Hobbs Nyberg replaced Dax Milne as the starting punt returner.

Changes vs Boise State Depth Chart

These were the changes to the depth chart against North Alabama compared to the depth chart against Boise State.

1. Clark Barrington named starter at right guard

After being listed as co-starter for a few weeks in a row, Clark Barrington was named the starter at right guard.

2. Jared Kapisi named co-starter at free safety

Jared Kapisi was listed as co-starter for a few weeks while Zayne Anderson recovered from an ankle injury.

Changes vs North Alabama Depth Chart

These were the changes to the depth chart against Coastal Carolina compared to the depth chart against North Alabama.

1. Jaren Hall no longer on depth chart

For the first time in 2020, Jaren Hall was not listed on the depth chart. Hall was ruled out for the season with a hip injury

2. Tyler Allgeier named outright starter at running back

Tyler Allgeier had emerged as BYU's first-string running back. For the first time, Allgeier was listed as the undisputed starter.

3. Keanu Hill taken off WR depth chart

Keanu Hill was taken off the depth chart at wide receiver. Hill had battled a few minor injuries.

4. Carter Wheat named outright backup at tight end

Carter Wheat had previously shared the backup tight end role with Lane Lunt.

5. Starters named at all offensive line positions

For the first time in many weeks, BYU listed outright starters at every position along the offensive line. Christensen, Barrington, Empey, Hoge, and Herring were named starters.

6. Zayne Anderson returns from injury, named outright starter

Zayne Anderson shared the job with Jared Kapisi for a few weeks.

Changes vs Coastal Carolina Depth Chart

There were no changes to the depth chart against San Diego State compared to the depth chart against Coastal Carolina.

Changes vs San Diego State Depth Chart

These were the changes to the depth chart against UCF compared to the depth chart against SDSU.

1. Kody Epps taken off WR depth chart

Kody Epps was taken off the depth chart at wide receiver. Epps had battled a few minor injuries.