CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

How Does the Extended Recruiting Dead Period Impact BYU?

Casey Lundquist

USATSI_14274312_168390393_lowres (1)

Today, the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through August 31 due to COVID-19. During a recruiting dead period, recruits are not allowed to visit campuses and coaches are not permitted to do in-home visits with recruits. How does that announcement impact the 2021 recruiting class?

First of all, here are the things we know:

  • The 2021 class will be very small - I'm expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 commits depending on mission plans
  • BYU will extend fewer offers than normal during this recruiting cycle (no evaluation period & BYU extends fewer offers in general)
  • BYU is focusing resources on their top targets and swinging for the fences

So, how will the extended dead period impact BYU? The dead period won't impact BYU as much as other schools because most of their top targets have been on campus. For example, the top five recruits on our recruiting hot board (Kingsley Suamataia, Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, Isaac Vaha, Bentley Redden) have been on campus. Those guys are very familiar with Provo and the BYU environment - it won't have a great impact on them. For guys that haven't been on campus, however, this could impact BYU's chances in a negative manner. The coaching staff frequently talks about their high success rate when they are able to get guys on a visit. So for a few guys (Kimo Makaneole, Migao brothers) that haven't visited BYU, I believe this puts BYU at a disadvantage.

Like I mentioned in the things we know, BYU is swinging for the fences and offering fewer guys this cycle. Because of the extended dead period and cancelled evaluation period, BYU might not have a third or fourth option ready should they miss on their top targets. Ultimately, the extended dead period could contribute to an especially small recruiting class.

The extended recruiting period could also impact the decision timeline for a few players that don't want to make decisions until they've done visits. For example, Isaac Vaha postponed announcing his top 10 until he could do visits.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Recent Antagonists of BYU Sports

BYU sports can be a polarizing topic - we look at five recent antagonists of BYU sports.

Casey Lundquist

"Unbelievable Scenes": Pope and team gift renowned broadcaster with memento of Gonzaga game

Mark Pope and the BYU Basketball team gifted BYU broadcaster - Greg Wrubell - with a framed picture of the "unbelievable scene" following BYU's win over the number 2 Zags.

Max Clark

Fred Warner Named Top 10 NFL Linebacker

Former BYU football star, Fred Warner, was recently named a top 10 LB by CBS Sports

Casey Lundquist

by

Icecougar

Three BYU Basketball Players Primed for a Breakout Season

We talk about three BYU Basketball players that are primed for a breakout season

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Isaiah Herron Announces He Will Return to BYU Football

Isaiah Herron Announces He Will Return to BYU Football

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Preston Rex on Why Isaac Rex Will Have a Breakout Season

Preston Rex is the son of Byron Rex and the brother of Isaac Rex - We talk about his lifelong dream to play for BYU.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Preston Rex on His Lifelong Dream to Play for BYU

Preston Rex is the son of Byron Rex and the brother of Isaac Rex - We talk about his lifelong dream to play for BYU.

Casey Lundquist

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: BYU QB Zach Wilson

We look at what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for BYU Football QB Zach Wilson

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Planning on In-Person Fall Semester

BYU announced that students will be on campus this fall

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Highlights of BYU Football Newcomers

Watch highlights for incoming BYU football players

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist