How to Watch BYU-Gonzaga in WCC Championship

The WCC championship is set. The undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to face the upset-minded BYU Cougars on Tuesday night. The first two times these two teams met, slow starts spoiled the Cougars' chances of an upset. In Spokane, the Zags led 23-2 after the first seven minutes of the game. BYU would go on to outscore the Zags in the final 33 minutes of the game 67-63, but still lose by a score of 86-69.

In the second game in Provo, Gonzaga jumped out to a quick 15-2 lead in the first three minutes. After the first three minutes, the Cougars outscored the Zags 69 - 67 the rest of the way. Again, however, they lost by double digits. If BYU wants to take down the undefeated Zags and win their first WCC tournament championship, they will need to avoid a third slow start. Below is all the information you'll need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

The game tips off at 7PM MST on ESPN. It will also be broadcast on the BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2 and KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM.

How to Watch

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app or espn3.com (requires TV login information)

TV Talent: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Mark Durrant (analyst)

Live Stats: BYUCougars.com

Predictions

KenPom: KenPom gives BYU a 15% chance to win, with an expected final score of 85-73 in favor of the Zags.

ESPN BPI: ESPN BPI gives BYU a 15% chance to win as well, with an expected point differential of 12.1

