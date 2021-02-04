How to Watch & Listen to BYU Basketball at Portland

After their game at San Diego was canceled for the second time in as many tries, BYU men's basketball traveled straight from San Diego to Portland for a game against the Portland Pilots. Here is how you can watch or listen to the game on Thursday afternoon.

The BYU-Portland game will be produced and air on Stadium at 5 p.m. MST. The Stadium broadcast can also be viewed via KJZZ-TV. The game will be broadcast live on the BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2 and KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM.

Broadcast Information

TV: Stadium / KJZZ-TV

TV Talent: Ann Schatz (play-by-play), Francis Williams (analyst)

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play)

Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

In updated NCAA tournament projections, BYU is a consensus #10 seed or better. The Cougars hope to protect their tournament resume with a win on Thursday.

BYU is ranked #36 in the latest NCAA NET rankings, with a 3-3 record against Quad 1 teams, and a 2-0 record against Quad 2 teams. The game against Portland will count as a game against a Quad 4 team.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI