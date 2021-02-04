NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch & Listen to BYU Basketball at Portland

Getting you ready for BYU-Portland on Thursday afternoon.
Author:
USATSI_15408129_168390393_lowres

After their game at San Diego was canceled for the second time in as many tries, BYU men's basketball traveled straight from San Diego to Portland for a game against the Portland Pilots. Here is how you can watch or listen to the game on Thursday afternoon.

The BYU-Portland game will be produced and air on Stadium at 5 p.m. MST. The Stadium broadcast can also be viewed via KJZZ-TV. The game will be broadcast live on the BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2 and KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM.

Broadcast Information

  • TV: Stadium / KJZZ-TV
  • TV Talent: Ann Schatz (play-by-play), Francis Williams (analyst)
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play)
  • Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

In updated NCAA tournament projections, BYU is a consensus #10 seed or better. The Cougars hope to protect their tournament resume with a win on Thursday.

BYU is ranked #36 in the latest NCAA NET rankings, with a 3-3 record against Quad 1 teams, and a 2-0 record against Quad 2 teams. The game against Portland will count as a game against a Quad 4 team.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15408129_168390393_lowres

How to Watch & Listen to BYU Basketball at Portland

Getting you ready for BYU-Portland on Thursday afternoon.

BYU Football Recruit Brock Fabrizio

Brock Fabrizio Commits to BYU Football as PWO

Fabrizio held scholarship offers before suffering consecutive season-ending injuries.

USATSI_15351669_168390393_lowres

BYU Football Announces Previously Signed Additions to the 2021 Roster

BYU announced those players from prior signing classes who will join the 2021 roster.

Logan Fano 2

Get to Know the 2021 BYU Football Signees

Get to know the 16 players that signed with BYU.

BYU Basketball Team

How to Watch & Listen to BYU Basketball vs San Diego

Getting you ready for BYU men's basketball at San Diego on Tuesday night.

USATSI_15331576_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: NCAA Tournament Projections for the Cougars

A look at where national analysts have BYU in their projected brackets.

Dax Milne

BYU Football: Dax Milne Invited to the NFL Combine

BYU's Dax Milne will participate in the 2021 NFL Combine.

Zach Wilson BYU Cougars Football

February Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is a consensus top-10 pick in NFL Draft projections.