How to Watch & Listen to BYU Basketball vs San Diego

Getting you ready for BYU men's basketball at San Diego on Tuesday night.
BYU Basketball Team

Last year, BYU trailed San Diego 70-71 with 15 seconds remaining when TJ Haws found Yoeli Childs for the go-ahead alley-oop. It was part of a magical season for BYU that was cut short by COVID-19 - you can watch that play at the top of this article. On Tuesday night, BYU takes on San Diego for the first time this season. The Toreros have only played nine games so far, and they are 2-7 in those nine games. For comparison, BYU has played 18 games this season and is 14-4 through 18 games. KenPom gives BYU an 83% chance to win at San Diego on Tuesday night. 

Here is how you can watch or listen to BYU men's basketball at San Diego on Tuesday night. The game tips off at 7:00 PM MST.

  • TV: Stadium / KJZZ-TV
  • TV Talent: Steve Quis (play-by-play), Richie Schueler (analyst)
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Terry Nashif (analyst)
  • Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

In updated NCAA tournament projections, BYU is a consensus #10 seed or better. The Cougars hope to protect their tournament resume with a win on Tuesday.

