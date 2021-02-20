How to Watch or Listen to BYU Basketball at LMU

The BYU men's basketball team travels to Los Angeles on Saturday to take on Loyola Marymount. The Cougars, who are coming off a dominant win at Pacific on Thursday, look to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume with another win on Saturday. BYU and LMU tip off at 1:00 PM MST on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you need to watch or listen to the game.

How to Watch or Listen to BYU-LMU

TV: CBS Sports Network

TV Talent: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Chris Walker (analyst), Steve Donahue (analyst)

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Mark Durrant (analyst)

Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

BYU-LMU will be "a special analytics-driven presentation" according to BYU:

"The CBS Sports Network broadcast will be a special analytics-driven presentation of Saturday’s BYU-Loyola Marymount matchup, bringing fans inside the world of college basketball analytics. In preparing for the telecast, CBS Sports production teams met with members of both coaching staffs to better understand how their programs utilize advanced stats in their practices, planning and in-game decision making in unique ways. The production will use this information, in conjunction with in-game advanced stats, to show viewers this utilization in action. The production will feature in-game segments, specially crafted graphics and analysis to highlight team and player performances beyond conventional stats as well as how programs are using analytics to better understand their teams strengths and weaknesses to gain an edge."

