How to Watch, Stream, or Listen to BYU-North Alabama

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 8-0 for the first time since 2001 and ranked in the AP top 10 for the first time since 2009 heading into their matchup against North Alabama. North Alabama is 0-3 with losses against Liberty, Jacksonville State, and Southern Mississippi. BYU has a 99.8% chance to win according to ESPN FPI. Here is how you can watch, stream, or listen to BYU-North Alabama.

From BYU's official website:

GAME INFORMATION
No. 8 BYU (8-0) vs. North Alabama (0-3)
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. MDT
Provo, Utah
LaVell Edwards Stadium

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV/Streaming: BYUtv, simulcast on ESPN3, BYUtv live stream
RADIO: BYU Sports Network
BYUradio SiriusXM 143, BYUradio.org, BYUradio app, BYU Cougars app, BYU Gameday App, KSL Radio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Live Stats
Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

BYU will also offer a second screen experience where former BYU greats David Nixon and Mitch Mathews will talk about about the game live:

SECOND SCREEN EXPERIENCE
In addition to the BYUtv and ESPN3 simulcast of Saturday's BYU vs. North Alabama game, BYUtv will provide a “Second Screen Experience” stream on the BYUtv app featuring Spencer Linton, David Nixon and Mitch Mathews with commercial free conversation throughout the game. BYUtv will also partner with Opine Inc., the first-in-sports social, real-time opinion analytics platform, to bring in-game viewer perspectives about plays, calls and outcomes. 

