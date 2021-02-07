How to Watch Former Cougars in the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back/linebacker Daniel Sorensen (49)

Super Bowl LV features a quarterback battle for the ages. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Two former Cougars will represent BYU in Super Bowl LV on Sunday afternoon. Here is how to watch Super Bowl LV.

How to Watch

You can tune into the game at 4:30 PM Mountain Time or 6:30 PM Eastern Time on CBS.

Cougar Connections

Former BYU offensive lineman Andy Reid is the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid, who won his first Super Bowl last season, hopes to lead the Chiefs to back-to-back championships.

Daniel Sorensen is a hybrid safety/linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs. Sorensen has 91 tackles for the Chiefs this season including 2 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles. He also has three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Sorensen's most memorable moment of the season came in the playoffs against the Cleveland Browns. Sorensen forced a fumble at the goal line that resulted in a touch back and gave the ball back to the Chiefs. Preventing that touchdown was the difference in the game - the Chiefs went on to win 22-17.

