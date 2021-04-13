NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
James Jones Believes Zach Wilson will be the Best Quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft

James Jones played wide receiver in the NFL for nine seasons.
Author:

James Jones, a former NFL wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders, joined the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and made a bold prediction about former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. In regards to Wilson, Jones said, ""I think the best quarterback in this draft when it's all said and done is going to be Zach Wilson"

zach wilson

You can listen to Jones' full comments below.

Warning: Language warning at the beginning

"To be honest with you, everybody should be talking about Trevor Lawrence, but I think the best quarterback in this draft when it's all said and done is going to be Zach Wilson...the way he flicks this ball, the flick of the wrist, the arm angles he can throw this ball, he has Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers written all over him." - James Jones

Jones goes on to explain that Wilson has abilities that you simply cannot teach.

Ever since Wilson impressed the football world during his pro day last month, Wilson has been widely viewed as a lock for the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft - the New York Jets hold that pick. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the number one overall pick to the Jaguars. 

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29.

zach wilson

