James Jones Believes Zach Wilson will be the Best Quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft

James Jones, a former NFL wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders, joined the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and made a bold prediction about former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. In regards to Wilson, Jones said, ""I think the best quarterback in this draft when it's all said and done is going to be Zach Wilson"

You can listen to Jones' full comments below.

Warning: Language warning at the beginning

"To be honest with you, everybody should be talking about Trevor Lawrence, but I think the best quarterback in this draft when it's all said and done is going to be Zach Wilson...the way he flicks this ball, the flick of the wrist, the arm angles he can throw this ball, he has Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers written all over him." - James Jones

Jones goes on to explain that Wilson has abilities that you simply cannot teach.

Ever since Wilson impressed the football world during his pro day last month, Wilson has been widely viewed as a lock for the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft - the New York Jets hold that pick. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the number one overall pick to the Jaguars.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI