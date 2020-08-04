Jaylon Vickers on His Decision to Return to BYU Football

You can watch the second half of my interview with Jaylon Vickers here:

Jaylon Vickers played his freshman season at BYU before deciding to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Vickers arrived at BYU as a preferred walk-on who was relatively new to the game of football - Vickers played two years of football in high school.

Vickers was serving in New York City when COVID-19 shutdown New York, all missionaries were sent home. Now engaged, Vickers wanted to put his future family first when deciding where he would finish his college football career:

"Utah State had the degree that my future wife wanted so I figured that I should look into it because I'm about family and I always think that you should put family first. I thought she could go to school there and I could also play the sport I love."

Then the BYU staff reached out and made their pitch to Vickers:

"The BYU coaches reached out to me and pitched me more as a player than a person. It made me feel welcomed and it made me feel that that they loved me, beyond the game of football."

It was also news to Vickers that BYU had switched to a 4-2-5 scheme on his mission - a scheme that better matches his skillset. Vickers will enroll in January and participate in Spring practices.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI