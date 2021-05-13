Jets Rookie Michael Carter Gives Glowing Review of Zach Wilson

After being selected second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, all eyes were on Zach Wilson during Jets rookie mini camp last week. Fellow rookie Michael Carter, a RB out of North Carolina, gave Zach Wilson a glowing review after the first week of practice. You can listen to his comments below.

"I love Zach, we're locked in already. That's my boy. He's a great player, he is literally so good. He's so smart, he does minute stuff that just really wows you. He deserved to be the number one pick, if I'm being honest." - Jets Running Back Michael Carter

Carter continued, explaining his opinion of Wilson is not a knock on Trevor Lawrence. "All I'm saying, some people were arguing for Zach [to be the number one pick] and I agree with them. Cause I feel like Zach is a great quarterback as well, and I can't wait to play with him."

Carter was impressed with various aspects of Wilson's game, but it was the mental side of the game that left a lasting impression. "He picks up on stuff really fast," Carter said. "If you teach him something, he is going to remember it."

