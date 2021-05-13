Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Jets Rookie Michael Carter Gives Glowing Review of Zach Wilson

Carter believes Wilson deserved to be the number one pick in the NFL Draft.
Author:
zach wilson michael carter new york jets

After being selected second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, all eyes were on Zach Wilson during Jets rookie mini camp last week. Fellow rookie Michael Carter, a RB out of North Carolina, gave Zach Wilson a glowing review after the first week of practice. You can listen to his comments below.

Carter continued, explaining his opinion of Wilson is not a knock on Trevor Lawrence. "All I'm saying, some people were arguing for Zach [to be the number one pick] and I agree with them. Cause I feel like Zach is a great quarterback as well, and I can't wait to play with him."

Carter was impressed with various aspects of Wilson's game, but it was the mental side of the game that left a lasting impression. "He picks up on stuff really fast," Carter said. "If you teach him something, he is going to remember it."

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

zach wilson michael carter new york jets

Jets Rookie Michael Carter Gives Glowing Review of Zach Wilson

Carter believes Wilson deserved to be the number one pick in the NFL Draft.

USATSI_15360123_168390393_lowres

Five Must-Watch Games Featuring Former Cougars in the NFL

Mark your calendars for these five games

Dylan Rollins Headshot

BYU Signee Dylan Rollins Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana

Rollins is an offensive tackle out of Montana

Kalani Sitake vs Wisconsin

BYU Football Offers Brooks Jones

Brook Jones is a long athlete who plays basketball for the American Leadership Academy in Arizona

Fred Warner

Week One NFL Schedule: Former BYU Cougars in the NFL

How and when to watch former BYU Cougars in the NFL

te'jon lucas

BYU Basketball Makes the Cut for Te'Jon Lucas

Te'Jon Lucas is a transfer out of Milwaukee, who originally signed with Illinois

Keointe Scott

BYU Football Offers Keionte Scott

Keionte Scott is a defensive back out of Snow College

kalani sitake

Four BYU Recruiting Storylines to Follow

Getting you ready for the 2021 recruiting season.