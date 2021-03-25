Jim Mora: What BYU's Zach Wilson Needs to Show on Pro Day

We're kicking off an exciting new series here at Cougs Daily where we will discuss various BYU topics with former UCLA head coach Jim Mora. In my recent discussion with Mora, we discussed Zach Wilson ahead of his pro day on Friday. You can listen to Mora's full response in the video above.

Wilson has been projected as high as the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. I asked Mora what Zach needed to show during his pro day to cement himself as a top-five pick. "Accuracy, velocity on the ball, touch on the ball, continue to show people that he can work outside the pocket and throw with accuracy," Mora said. "I think he's got a lot to gain, I don't know that he's got a lot to lose cause they're going to look at the tape."

Mora described Wilson's raw talent as "undeniable". He expects Wilson to impress with his throwing ability. Beyond the physical aspects of playing quarterback, however, NFL scouts will pay special attention to Wilson's actions as a leader. "Is he the guy that can go and command a locker room, command a huddle, command an offense?" Mora continued, "Is he the type of guy that can handle the pressures of being an NFL quarterback and everything that comes along with it? Because it's more than just lining up on Sunday.

Stay tuned for more conversations with Jim Mora.

