KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Gonzaga

BYU basketball's Matt Haarms (3) against Gonzaga

BYU men's basketball is set to host Gonzaga on Monday night on ESPN. The Zags are undefeated and ranked #1 in the AP poll. Ken Pomeroy gives BYU a 17% chance to beat the Zags on Monday, and he expects the Zags to win 83-73. KenPom is more pessimistic about BYU's chances than ESPN BPI which gives the Cougars a 22% chance to win.

The last time these two teams met in the Marriott Center, #23 BYU beat #2 Gonzaga 91-78 on senior night. Yoeli Childs led all scorers with 28 points, he also added 10 rebounds. TJ Haws and Jake Toolson scored 16 points and 17 points for the Cougars, respectively. BYU will be without all three of those players on Thursday when they take on the Zags nearly one year later. You can check out highlights from that game above.

Storylines to Watch

BYU switched up the starting lineup against Portland last Thursday. Caleb Lohner and Gideon George were added to the starting lineup alongside Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette, and Matt Haarms. The change paid immediate dividends as BYU went on to score 103 points against Portland.

This is especially noteworthy for the upcoming game against the Zags. In a blowout loss to Gonzaga last month, Lohner and George were two of the few bright spots for BYU. George had 11 points and 5 rebounds off the bench. Lohner had 13 points and 5 rebounds off the bench.

The game tips off at 9:00 PM Mountain Time on ESPN.

