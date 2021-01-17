NewsLavell's Lounge+
KenPom Predicts Remaining BYU Basketball Games

After a big win in Moraga on Thursday night against St. Mary's, BYU moved into the field of 68 according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi. The win on Thursday night was very important - it was only the second time the Cougars had taken down St. Mary's in Moraga and the Cougar's first win at St. Mary's since 2014. On Saturday night, the Cougars capped off the weekend sweep with a win at San Francisco. 

Now, BYU is 2-1 in WCC play with their three most difficult road tests in the rearview mirror. Ken Pomeroy used his advanced analytics model to predict the outcomes of BYU's upcoming schedule. You can check out his prediction below:

Date - Opponent - Chances to win according to KenPom

1/21 vs Portland - 97%

1/23 vs Pepperdine - 84%

1/27 at Pepperdine - This game was originally postponed and KenPom has not predicted the rescheduled game.

1/30 vs San Francisco - 69%

2/4 at Portland - 93%

2/8 vs Pacific - This game was originally postponed and KenPom has not predicted the rescheduled game.

2/11 vs Saint Mary's - 69%

2/13 vs San Diego - 90%

2/18 at Pacific - 64%

2/18 at Loyola Marymount - 67%

2/18 vs Santa Clara - 83%

2/18 vs Gonzaga - 15%

According to KenPom, BYU is favored in every game except the season finale against #1 Gonzaga. If you exclude the game against the Zags, BYU has an 11% chance of winning out.

