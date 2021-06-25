Paul Fitzgerald Commits to BYU Football

Photo Credit: Twitter @

On Friday, BYU landed another 2022 commitment when Paul Fitzgerald committed to the Cougars. Fitzgerald, who is listed at 6'3 230 pounds, held a competing offer from Nevada before committing to the Cougars.

"Dreams coming true! After a great camp and conversation with [Coach Hadley] I am blessed to have received an offer and I’m committed to play for Brigham Young University!" - Paul Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald preps at Thunder Ridge High School - a small school in Idaho Falls, Idaho. You can check out his junior highlights below.

Fitzgerald's recruitment started gaining momentum this week. On Wednesday, he received an offer from Nevada. On Friday, he received the offer from BYU. Instead of waiting to see how many offers he would received this Summer, Fitzgerald locked down his recruitment and committed to the Cougars.

Defensive ends coach Preston Hadley extended the offer after Fitzgerald put together an impressive performance at camp. Hadley will be Fitzgerald's position coach at BYU - Fitzgerald is slated to play defensive end for the Cougars.

BYU has been busy recruiting the defensive line in June. Earlier this month, they received a commitment from Timpview DL Braxton Fely. Then they received commitments from Brooks Jones, Cooper Ross, and Kaden Chidester - all three of those players could also play defensive line at BYU.

